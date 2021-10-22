Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / UPDATE – Copperstate Farms Announces, “Your Bright Horizon” Social Equity Scholarship Program to Enable Cannabis Entrepreneurs

UPDATE – Copperstate Farms Announces, “Your Bright Horizon” Social Equity Scholarship Program to Enable Cannabis Entrepreneurs

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

PHOENIX, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Copperstate Farms Management, LLC,  a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Arizona, today announced the launch of Your Bright Horizon, a new scholarship program to enable cannabis dispensary ownership for social equity license applicants. With the recent passage of Proposition 207, an additional 26 cannabis dispensary licenses were allocated for Arizona’s Social Equity Ownership Program. Qualified applicants have the opportunity to pay a $4,000 fee to enter the license lottery in December of this year.

Your Bright Horizon provides valuable assistance throughout the application process and covers all application fees, helping to make the submission deadline more attainable and manageable for participants. Plus, should the applicant win one of the lottery licenses, Copperstate Farms will guide them through the entire process of setting up and running a successful and compliant cannabis dispensary, providing management expertise, software systems, and retail inventory.

There are a limited number of scholarships available now through November 15th, so those interested in taking the first step towards owning their own Arizona cannabis dispensary can learn more by visiting YourBrightHorizon.com. License applicants who are awarded a scholarship must complete their online Arizona Department of Health Services’ class by mid-November in order to qualify and submit their final license application by December 14th.

“Over the past five years at Copperstate Farms, we have built a successful operation as one of the largest cannabis growers in North America and top retailer in Arizona. Now, we want to pass our operational expertise to the next generation of cannabis entrepreneurs,” stated Copperstate Farms co-founder and Managing Director, Scott Barker.

Your Bright Horizon gives social equity applicants a support system and the infrastructure to submit a strong dispensary application and ultimately improve their chances of securing an adult-use Arizona dispensary license.

In addition to the $4,000 in financial aid to cover application fees, scholarship awardees will receive petition assistance to clean previous marijuana convictions, and educational tools and leadership guidance.

Copperstate Farms has held several Expungement Resource Clinics with Arizona NORML and is a participating sponsor for the Marijuana Industry Trade Association (MITA) Social Equity Mentorship Program. The Company is committed to building a diverse and thriving cannabis business sector that offers equal opportunity for those with entrepreneurial goals, who need a supporting arm.

“We hope to foster long lasting partnerships through Your Bright Horizon and set social equity applicants up for success,” said Barker.

Copperstate Farms is home to a 40-acre glass greenhouse facility in Snowflake, Arizona, and is the parent company of dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which has locations in Tempe, Scottsdale, and Sun City, Arizona.

For more information visit CopperstateFarms.com.

About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company manages the licensed production and distribution of cannabis in the U.S. and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot greenhouse in Snowflake, Arizona. Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and the dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom. The multi-use dispensary brand has locations in Tempe, Scottsdale, and Sun City, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local laborers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

Media Contact:
Neko Catanzaro
Proven Media
Neko@provenmediaservices.com
(401) 484-4980

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.