Breaking News
Home / Top News / UPDATE: Despite Ongoing News of International “Weak Positive” Reports, Trupanion Continues to Find No Indications that Pets are Negatively Impacted by a Coronavirus Outbreak

UPDATE: Despite Ongoing News of International “Weak Positive” Reports, Trupanion Continues to Find No Indications that Pets are Negatively Impacted by a Coronavirus Outbreak

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

Trupanion monitors real time data to monitor potential health concerns

SEATTLE, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ongoing reports from Hong Kong authorities regarding a lone dog that tested as a “weak positive” for the coronavirus COVID-19, continue to generate concerns and raise questions from responsible pet owners around the globe.

Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for pets is seeing continued concern from members about what this means. With claims history from over 1.5 million pets and growing, Trupanion continuously monitors new information related to veterinary visits and is seeing no unusual increases or changes in frequency of illnesses to indicate pets are being negatively impacted by the human COVID-19. This is consistent with the reports from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which state there is no evidence to suggest that dogs or other pets can contract or spread COVID-19.

“We are looking for patterns like the frequency of invoices that don’t fit with what we’ve seen over the past 20 years,” said Dr. Steve Weinrauch, chief veterinary officer at Trupanion.  “If we notice something that isn’t within the norm we will pass that information along to experts in public health and other partners in the pet health industry and work with them on analyzing the impact of the data.”

Through Trupanion’s veterinary software and partnerships with many of the animal health industry’s leading players, Trupanion has access to real time data before pets even leave the hospital as well as qualitative insights from the veterinary profession.  This combination of data, coupled with the unique field-force footprint of the Trupanion Territory Partners based nationally, presents a clear view of the nation’s pet health. Trupanion prides itself on having an early warning system for invoice pattern changes.

Link Welborn, DVM, DABVP, President of Veterinary Study Groups, managing partner of Tampa Bay Veterinary Medical Group, and American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) past President, knows first-hand how reports of potential outbreaks can affect clients.

“Even though we have no reason to believe that pets will become infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus or transmit the virus to people, pet owners are understandably concerned about the unknown,” notes Dr. Welborn. “My clients and I are reassured by the ongoing data analysis being performed by Trupanion and appreciate their efforts to provide all of us peace of mind.”

Trupanion always does and continues to monitor its data and acts as a resource for the pet health community.

There are various sub-groupings of coronaviruses. The term itself refers to the crown-like spikes on their surface. The World Small Animal Veterinary Association outlines the difference between a common coronavirus that may affect dogs and that of the current COVID-19 outbreak, “Canine coronavirus, which can cause mild diarrhea and feline coronavirus, which can cause feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), are both alpha-coronaviruses. These coronaviruses are not associated with the current coronavirus outbreak.”

“To reiterate, there is no evidence to suggest that dogs, or other pets can contract or spread COVID-19,” Weinrauch added. “With regard to coverage, Trupanion covers all new and unexpected accidents and illnesses – regardless of if it is called a pandemic. That’s exactly why we exist, to provide help in times of uncertainty.”

Whether you have insurance or not, if you think your pet is showing unusual signs for anything whether accident or illness, always make sure you reach out to your family veterinarian.

Interviews available
Trupanion’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Steve Weinrauch, BVMS, MRCVS and Vice President of Analytics, Mary Rothlisberger, ACAS are always available to share insights or to provide context regarding pet health data as it relates to the extensive Trupanion database of over half a million pets. Please contact [email protected] for scheduling.

Helpful sources of information
https://www.avma.org/blog/what-do-you-need-know-about-coronavirus
https://www.avma.org/sites/default/files/2020-02/AVMA-Human-Coronavirus-Summary.pdf
https://www.avma.org/sites/default/files/2020-02/AVMA-Coronavirus-Taxonomy-Notes.pdf
https://www.avma.org/sites/default/files/2020-02/AVMA-Detailed-Coronoavirus-Taxonomy-2020-02-03.pdf

About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada with over 500,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet’s recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “TRUP”. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contact:
Media
Michael Nank
[email protected]
206.436.9825

Investors
Laura Bainbridge, Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]
206.607.1929

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.