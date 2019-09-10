UPDATE — DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo Merge Brands to Launch Innovative B2B Data Platform To Power Go-To-Market Success

New ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg platform combines a robust suite of software tools with advanced machine learning and human research to enable sales and marketing teams to hit their growth numbers

VANCOUVER, Wash. and BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DiscoverOrg announced today that it is launching a new flagship Go-To-Market (GTM) platform and changing its name to ZoomInfo . The new platform will be known as ZoomInfo powered by DiscoverOrg and combines the strengths and benefits of the DiscoverOrg platform with those of the ZoomInfo platform, which it acquired in February 2019. Designed to be the single source of B2B data truth for sales and marketing professionals, the new platform offers a suite of software tools coupled with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy and depth. As a result, customers gain a highly actionable 360-degree view of contacts, companies, and opportunities to target and convert. Deeply integrated into both workflows and technology stacks, ZoomInfo powered by DiscoverOrg works seamlessly with all the leading sales, marketing and CRM platforms.

After 20 years of shaping the way B2B companies sell and market their services, the new ZoomInfo combines the best of both ZoomInfo and DiscoverOrg technology and data to create a market leader that sales and marketing professionals can count on to empower their go-to-market strategies.

With this launch, ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg features an unparalleled combination of proprietary AI and machine learning tools, a vast contributory network, deep two-way business application integrations, and human verification from over 300 researchers. The result is the most unique and effective SaaS platform designed to empower companies to deliver more predictable and sustainable growth.

“Over the last 20 years, our two companies have transformed the efforts of sales and marketing teams worldwide by layering a software platform focused on go-to-market motions on top of unparalleled business data and insights empowering companies to drive efficiency, productivity and growth,” explained ZoomInfo CEO Henry Schuck. “Releasing the new ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg platform marks the first step in the next stage of sales and marketing transformation – one that deeply embeds the most accurate and rapidly refreshed data into both technology and process workflows, to more effectively go-to-market and keep the revenue engine running at all times.”

The company will continue to support both ZoomInfo and DiscoverOrg solutions for existing customers, and will offer an upgrade path to any of three subscription packages available for the new platform. New customers will be on-boarded directly to the newly combined platform.

Since the combination of DiscoverOrg and ZoomInfo, the Company now services 13,500 customers across all industries and generates approximately $350 million in annualized recurring revenue (ARR).

“Based upon the long-term growth rates of the combined company, ZoomInfo is well placed to challenge LinkedIn Sales Navigator as the top sales intelligence service in North America,” commented Michael Levy, Principal of GZ Consulting, an advisory firm specializing in sales intelligence, sales engagement and B2B DaaS products.

New features for current ZoomInfo customers upgrading to the ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg platform include, but are not limited to:

Deep functional organizational charts, intent signals, and buying scoops uncovered by researchers – all designed to provide the context for smarter, more successful go-to-market outreach

Improved out-of-the-box integrations with sales and marketing systems, including enhanced features of the Enrich application allowing companies to append insights and cleansing of data directly into their go-to-market systems

More accurate firmographic and demographic data, thanks to a team of over 300 researchers verifying the data in real-time

Advanced real-time email validation of all contact records built on top of the recent acquisition of Neverbounce resulting in dramatically lower email bounce rates

resulting in dramatically lower email bounce rates Upgraded technology to gather real-time technographic information.

Advanced new technology offering additional targeting and search functionality with matrixed searching allowing users to personalize filters between companies, contacts, and intent signals.

New features for current DiscoverOrg customers upgrading to the new ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg platform include, but are not limited to:

Over 100 million verified B2B professionals at more than 15 million companies – enabling faster pipeline generation and improved targeting (20x what current DiscoverOrg customers access)

Over 100 new firmographic data points for granular segmentation and deeper personalization

Access to additional real-time technographics resulting from ZoomInfo’s acquisition of Datanyze

Deeper profile appending and enrichment capabilities to keep data automatically enriched and cleansed – no matter where it lives

“ZoomInfo powered by Discoverorg has been a game changer for our company. Now that it’s all integrated into a single tool and we have one dedicated source for all that data, we couldn’t be happier,” said Mack Mcaninch, Executive Director of Prospect Data, Sapper Consulting.

Available today, new and existing customers can review ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg package and pricing options at www.zoominfo.com/business/pricing.

About ZoomInfo

Built over 20 years ago, ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg has become the go-to-market standard for over 13,500 companies worldwide. Designed to be the single source of truth, the ZoomInfo platform offers best-in-class technology paired with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts, companies, and opportunities essential to empower sales, marketing and recruiting professionals to hit their numbers. Deeply embedded into business workflows and technology stacks– including integrations with the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications – ZoomInfo is capable of delivering more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth than any stand-alone solution. ZoomInfo’s investors include TA Associates, The Carlyle Group and 22C Capital. For more information about our leading marketing and sales intelligence solution , visit www.zoominfo.com .

Company Contact:

Anna Fisher

[email protected]

617-826-2501