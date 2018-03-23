UPDATE — Dropbox, Inc. (Nasdaq: DBX) to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell in Celebration of Its IPO

ADVISORY, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
What:
Dropbox, Inc. (Nasdaq:DBX), a leading global collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people work together, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO).
In honor of the occasion, Co-Founder and CEO Drew Houston and Co-Founder Arash Ferdowsi, will ring the Opening Bell.
Where:
Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio
When:
Friday, March 23, 2018 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET
Dropbox Media Contact:
Saman Asheer
[email protected]
Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:
Emily Pan
(646) 441-5120
[email protected]
Feed Information:
Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463
Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West
18 mhz Lower
DL 3811 Vertical
FEC 3/4
SR 13.235
DR 18.295411
MOD 4:2:0
DVBS QPSK
Webcast:
A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at:
https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx
Photos:
To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Open, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies and click on the market open of your choice.
About Dropbox
Dropbox is a leading global collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. With more than 500 million registered users across 180 countries, we’re on a mission to unleash the world’s creative energy by designing a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and has 12 offices around the world. For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com
