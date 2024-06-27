Today’s Broadcast “This Week in Jacksonville Business Edition” Host Kent Justice talks with CEO Chuck Ferry and Duos Edge AI President Doug Recker on the Company’s recent entry into the data center market and a strategic partnership in rail

Jacksonville continues advancing as a region full of innovative technology companies. One of those is Duos Technology Group, led by CEO Chuck Ferry.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT), CEO Chuck Ferry and newly appointed President of Duos Edge AI, Doug Recker, are being featured on “This Week in Jacksonville – Business Edition”, broadcasting today at 9am EDT. They will discuss Duos’ recent business expansion and expected contributions to economic growth and development in the Jacksonville area and beyond. The interview is available for viewing at https://www.news4jax.com/video/news/2024/06/27/this-week-in-jacksonville-business-edition-city-advancements-in-innovative-tech-companies/ or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DfjBoRHhaqc.

The interview is expected to provide a window into the exciting developments at Duos Technologies and their impact on economic growth and development for Jacksonville and Florida as a whole. Specifically, during this episode, CEO Chuck Ferry is expected to highlight Duos’ strategic initiatives and planned business expansion. Key among these is a strategic partnership with a Class 1 railroad to implement Duos’ subscription-based railcar inspection system.

During the show, Chuck Ferry will also introduce Doug Recker, an IT veteran and former Marine, as the President of Duos’ new subsidiary, Duos Edge AI, Inc., effective July 15, 2024. With over 30 years of experience in telecommunications and data centers, Mr. Recker will lead the subsidiary’s efforts to provide Edge Data Centers to remote areas, including schools and health facilities as well as other data and processing intensive applications such as automated vehicle guidance. This new venture will leverage Duos’ AI processing expertise to drive innovation and efficiency in the data center space and discusses how Duos may participate in the expected rapid growth in demand for power provision.

