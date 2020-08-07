UPDATE — Ebix Reports $28.8M of Operating Cash Flow Despite COVID-19

EBITDA plus stock-based compensation of $36.3 million

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), today announced the following results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020:

Diluted EPS (GAAP) of $0.76 and Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.88

Operating cash flow of $28.8 million

Revenues of $111.3 million and constant currency revenues of $117.4 million

GAAP operating income of $31.9 million and Non-GAAP operating income of $35.7 million

Ebix will host a conference call to review its results today at 11:00 a.m. EDT (details below).

“In spite of the impact of lockdowns, foreign currency hits on account of US dollar strengthening and many of our Divisions being severely impacted by COVID-19 across the world, we are reporting Q2’20 EBITDA plus stock based compensation of $36.3 million, an impressive 32% of total revenues. Robin Raina, Chairman of the Board, President & CEO said. “Also following the Q1 2020 operating cash flow performance of $29.6 million, Q2 2020 operating cash flow remained strong at $28.8 million – showing the continued fundamental strength of our businesses. We are very pleased with that.”

Ebix delivered the following results for the second quarter of 2020:

Revenue: Q2 2020 revenue declined 23% to $111.3 million compared to $144.3 million in Q2 2019, and decreased 19% over Q1 2020 revenue of $137.9 million, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on second quarter revenues. Excluding revenues from the foreign exchange, travel, e-learning and remittance businesses that were impacted the most in Q2 by COVID-19, Q2 2020 revenues grew 16% as compared to Q2 2019.

On a constant currency basis, Ebix Q2 2020 revenues would have been $6.1 million higher, while the 6- month year-to-date revenues would have been $9.8 million higher as compared to the GAAP revenues numbers reported. Exchanges, including the EbixCash and our worldwide insurance exchanges, continued to be Ebix’s largest channel, accounting for 86% of Q2 2020 revenues.

(dollar amounts in thousands) Channel Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Change YTD

2020 YTD 2019 Change EbixCash Exchanges $ 53,240 $ 78,948 -33 % $ 131,096 $ 156,685 -16 % Insurance Exchanges 42,959 46,593 -8 % 86,959 94,608 -8 % RCS – Insurance 15,113 18,734 -19 % 31,133 35,906 -13 % Total Revenue $ 111,312 $ 144,275 -23 % $ 249,188 $ 287,199 -13 % Total Revenue on Constant Currency Basis $ 117,412 $ 144,275 -19 % $ 259,008 $ 287,199 -10 %

Operating Income and Operating Cash: GAAP Operating income margin for Q2 2020 was 29% as compared to 25% in Q1 2020 and 29% in Q2 2019. Q2 2020 GAAP operating income declined 23% to $31.9 million as compared to $41.3 million in Q2 2019, due primarily to the impact of COVID-19. Non-GAAP operating income for Q2 2020 was $35.7 million.

Cash generated from operations increased $36.7 million in Q2 2020 to $28.8 million compared to $(7.9) million in Q2 2019. The operating cash in Q2 2019 reflected the $20.5 million Derivative Case Legal Settlement and other related legal fees. On a year-to-date basis, cash generated from operations increased by $45.2 million to $58.4 million as compared to the same period in 2019.

Earnings per Share: In spite of the impact of COVID-19, Q2 2020 GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.76 as compared to $0.94 in Q2 2019. Excluding the one-time, non-recurring items, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for Q2 2020 was $0.88.

Net Income: Q2 2020 GAAP net income decreased 19% to $23.5 million compared to $28.9 million in Q2 2019. Q2 2020 Non-GAAP net income was $27.1 million after excluding certain non-recurring items.

Shares Outstanding and Repurchases: In Q2 2020, Ebix made no repurchases of its outstanding common stock. Ebix’s weighted average diluted shares outstanding remained constant at 30.7 million in Q2 2020 compared to 30.7 million in Q2 2019 and 30.7 million in Q1 2020.

Q3 2020 Diluted Share Count: As of today, Ebix expects its diluted share count for Q3 2020 to be approximately 30.8 million.

Dividend: Ebix paid its regular quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share in Q2 2020 for a total cost of $2.3 million.

Ebix Chairman, President and CEO Robin Raina said, “The true fundamentals of a business are revealed during such times only. Our results in various countries, including Australia, Brazil and India, were severely impacted by this once-in-a-century economic and health pandemic. We endured the negative impact of the pandemic on our travel, forex, remittance, e-learning and consulting businesses worldwide, while also experiencing the impact of weakening international currencies as the world gravitated towards holding the US dollar as a safe currency. We suffered those unavoidable hits and still came out strong in the quarter in terms of EPS, operating cash and operating margins. I thank our employees across the world for this fantastic quarter, especially considering the trying times we are in, with most employees still functioning from their homes.”

Robin added, “As the world stabilizes and people start traveling, we are likely to see a positive upsurge in our numbers, particularly in businesses where we have a leadership position such as forex, remittance, travel etc. Add to that our continued focus on large-value, high-margin deals in areas like bus exchange and insurance exchanges, and we feel that we are headed in the right direction.”

Steve Hamil, EVP and Global CFO added, “The diversity and strength of Ebix’s solutions are the driving force behind our solid results in the Covid-19-impacted second quarter. The Company has focused on serving its customers in its insurance and financial software businesses that have proven resilient in this pandemic, while also implementing permanent expense reductions in certain business areas and instituting short term expense reductions in businesses temporarily impacted by Covid-19. Despite the cumulative spending of approximately $61 million on investment in acquisitions, capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs, dividend payments, cash taxes and debt service and debt reduction for the year-to-date period, our total cash and short-term investments stood strong at $117 million at 6/30/20, as compared to $113 million at 12/31/19.”

Steve added, “While we cannot predict the longevity of this pandemic, the $58 million of operating cash flow produced year-to-date by our employees is a strong sign of the fundamental strength of our solutions and services. On the other side of this unprecedented global economic disjointedness, Ebix will be poised to recoup the losses we have sustained and re-establish our leadership in the forex, travel and remittance businesses. We will continue to execute on our core strategy of being a global insurance and financial technology leader that will protect its domestic market shares in its long-time core markets in the U.S. and Australia/New Zealand, be a catalyst to the electronification of both the Indian and other developing international economies, and benefit from the long-term secular development of the middle class in these same economies.”

2020 Business Outlook: Given the ongoing market disruption and worldwide lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and related uncertainty on timing and extent of recovery, the Company is not providing fiscal 2020 revenue and earnings guidance at this time.

Reconciliation of EBITDA, GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share. Non-GAAP information is provided to enhance the understanding of the Company’s financial performance and is reconciled to the Company’s GAAP information in the accompanying tables.

Q2 2020 Net Income Diluted EPS Q2 2020 GAAP Net Income $23,475 $0.76 Q2 2020 GAAP Operating Income $31,850 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of Intangibles (1) $2,182 $0.07 Stock-Based Compensation (1) $1,127 $0.04 One-Time Restructuring Synergies (2) $292 $0.01 One-Time Legal Costs (2) $285 $0.01 Income Tax Effects of Non-GAAP adjustments (3) ($261) ($0.01) Total Non-GAAP Adjustments (Operating Income) $3,886 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments (Net Income) $3,625 $0.12 2nd Quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Net Income $27,100 $0.88 2nd Quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Operating Income $35,736

(1) Adjustments relate to amortization of acquired intangibles and stock-based compensation recognized during the periods for GAAP purposes.

(2) Adjustments relate to non-recurring items

(3) The Company’s Non-GAAP tax provision is on the basis of the Q2 2020 effective tax rate, which reflects currently available information and could be subject to change.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP Earnings per share. Non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS from operations exclude amortization of intangibles and stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS from operations can also exclude the effect of any restructuring, acquisition, integration & other expenses, legal expenses associated with such acquisitions or legal expenses associated with non-operating activities, or any one-time tax benefits.

Ebix believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Ebix’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures and other metrics to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation, and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Ebix urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including the financial tables at the end of this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Ebix, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating revenue $ 111,312 $ 144,275 $ 249,188 $ 287,199 Operating expenses: Cost of services provided 49,093 50,954 106,550 96,883 Product development 8,338 11,397 17,755 22,639 Sales and marketing 3,458 4,493 7,262 10,614 General and administrative, net 15,464 32,866 44,708 54,310 Amortization and depreciation 3,109 3,283 6,750 7,340 Total operating expenses 79,462 102,993 183,025 191,786 Operating income 31,850 41,282 66,163 95,413 Interest income 29 129 83 479 Interest expense (7,147 ) (11,763 ) (16,384 ) (21,581 ) Non-operating (loss) income 118 (11 ) 99 (8 ) Non-operating expense – litigation settlement — (688 ) — (21,140 ) Foreign currency exchange gain 91 401 709 146 Income before income taxes 24,941 29,350 50,670 53,309 Income tax (expense) benefit (1,677 ) (1,004 ) (2,961 ) 80 Net income including noncontrolling interest 23,264 28,346 47,709 53,389 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (211 ) (505 ) (489 ) (1,172 ) Net income attributable to Ebix, Inc. $ 23,475 $ 28,851 $ 48,198 $ 54,561 Basic earnings per common share attributable to Ebix, Inc. $ 0.77 $ 0.95 $ 1.58 $ 1.79 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Ebix, Inc. $ 0.76 $ 0.94 $ 1.57 $ 1.78 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 30,504 30,528 30,490 30,526 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 30,708 30,668 30,696 30,636

Ebix, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share amounts) June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,315 $ 73,228 Receivables from service providers 13,226 25,607 Short-term investments 31,357 4,443 Restricted cash 7,883 35,051 Fiduciary funds – restricted 4,500 4,966 Trade accounts receivable, less allowances of $20,634 and $21,696, respectively 129,768 153,565 Other current assets 63,880 67,074 Total current assets 327,929 363,934 Property and equipment, net 48,310 48,421 Right-of-use assets 14,747 19,544 Goodwill 925,355 952,404 Intangibles, net 40,560 46,955 Indefinite-lived intangibles 42,055 42,055 Capitalized software development costs, net 19,732 19,183 Deferred tax asset, net 66,605 69,227 Other assets 30,683 29,896 Total assets $ 1,515,976 $ 1,591,619 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 69,903 $ 84,735 Payables to service agents 4,394 12,196 Accrued payroll and related benefits 10,789 8,755 Working capital facility 7,615 28,352 Fiduciary funds – restricted 4,500 4,966 Short-term debt 984 1,167 Contingent liability for accrued earn-out acquisition consideration 6,122 8,621 Current portion of long term debt and financing lease obligations, net of deferred financing costs of $920 and $575, respectively 23,620 22,091 Contract liabilities 29,013 28,712 Lease liability 4,739 5,955 Other current liabilities 36,308 29,335 Total current liabilities 197,987 234,885 Revolving line of credit 439,402 438,037 Long term debt and financing lease obligations, less current portion, net of deferred financing costs of $1,524 and $1,534, respectively 243,074 254,467 Contingent liability for accrued earn-out acquisition consideration — 1,474 Contract liabilities 7,334 8,541 Lease liability 9,829 13,196 Deferred tax liability, net 1,235 1,235 Other liabilities 27,589 40,339 Total liabilities 926,450 992,174 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.10 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 — — Series Y Convertible preferred stock, $0.10 par value, 350,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and no shares authorized, issue and outstanding at December 31, 2019 — — Common stock, $0.10 par value, 220,000,000 shares authorized, 30,507,903 issued and outstanding, at June 30, 2020, and 30,492,044 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 3,051 3,049 Additional paid-in capital 9,335 6,960 Retained earnings 660,767 618,503 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (132,469 ) (78,398 ) Total Ebix, Inc. stockholders’ equity 540,684 550,114 Noncontrolling interest 48,842 49,331 Total stockholders’ equity 589,526 599,445 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,515,976 $ 1,591,619