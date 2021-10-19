Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / UPDATE – Evercel Reports Results of 2021 Annual Meeting

UPDATE – Evercel Reports Results of 2021 Annual Meeting

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evercel, Inc. [OTC Pink: EVRC] (the “Company”) today announced the results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “2021 Annual Meeting”), which was held on October 7, 2021. The final vote, which has now been certified, shows that shareholders voted to re-elect Richard Perkins and Patrick McGeehin to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors for a term of three years.

In addition, shareholders approved a stockholder proposal to amend the Company Bylaws to increase the size of the Board of Directors to nine directors through the conclusion of the 2024 Annual Meeting. To fill these seats, shareholders voted to elect Daniel Lewis as a Class I director to serve a term expiring at the 2024 annual meeting, Richard Lewisohn III as a Class II director to serve a term expiring at the 2022 annual meeting and Alan Mitrani as a Class III director to serve a term expiring at the 2023 annual meeting.

Shareholders also approved the Board’s appointment of Baker Tilly US, LLP, as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

About Evercel, Inc.

Evercel, Inc. is a holding company that brings an entrepreneurial approach to acquiring and managing businesses through a hands-on, data-driven approach as it partners with strong management teams to drive long term results. Evercel’s current portfolio companies include ZAGG and Current Technologies.

Evercel is currently exempted from the SEC’s periodic reporting requirements, and voluntarily reports financial and other information from time to time. Evercel may change its reporting practices at any time, in its discretion and without notice. www.evercel.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our plans to pursue trading of our common stock on the OTCQX, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are generally delivered in the future tense and/or are preceded by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,“ “projected,” “could,” “expect,” “suggest,” “believe,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,“ or similar words, or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Evercel cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Investors:

info@evercel.com

or

Okapi Partners
Bruce Goldfarb/Chuck Garske/Teresa Huang
(212) 297-0720
info@okapipartners.com

Media:

Reevemark
Hugh Burns/Paul Caminiti/Jessica Engle
evercelteam@reevemark.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.