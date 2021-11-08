UPDATE – FADU Technology Announces Next-Generation PCIe Gen 5 SSDs and Controller Designs

PCIe 5.0 x 4 Lane/NVMe 1.4+/OCP Cloud Spec 2.0 compliant solutions to usher 14.6GB/s performance at ultra-low power to support new data center demands

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FADU Technology is a fabless startup developing and delivering advanced flash storage technology solutions to meet the ever-increasing data storage demands placed on OEM and hyperscale data centers. The company announced the development of its PCIe 5 x 4 / NVMe 1.4a / OCP Cloud Spec 2.0 SSD Controller and SSD solutions. The Gen 5 family includes the FADU FC5161 SSD Controller and the FADU Echo SSDs in E1.S, U.2, E3, and E1.L form factors.

At generational transitions, traditional architecture approaches face challenges to meet performance specs because of high power consumption and heat. Performance degradation of 60% or more is common as other devices throttle back performance for thermal management. Thermal Design Power (TDP) management is also the key to delivering the highest possible Quality of Service (QoS) under any workload.

FADU’s revolutionary controller architecture continues to gain qualifications at major hyperscale datacenter vendors. The Gen 5 solution will continue to deliver performance at low power while sustaining high QoS.

“At every generation, anyone can meet performance – but without an efficient architecture, it’s impossible to meet performance, at low power, with sustained, high QoS,” stated Jihyo Lee, FADU Co-Founder, and CEO. “FADU’s unique architecture has proven its ability to meet all three opposing design criteria again as we prepare to support the industry’s migration to PCIe Gen 5,” Lee continued.

“The challenging datacenter environments are placing demands on SSD storage innovators to deliver performance at low power,” said Gregory Wong, Founder and Principal Analyst at Forward Insights. “Supporting standards such as the OCP NVMe Cloud 2.0 Specification and PCIe 5 in efficient form factors such as EDSFF E1.S and E3 is critical to next generation system deployment.”

FADU Echo SSDs Preliminary Specification

SSD Form Factors E1.S / E1.L / E3 / U.2 SSD Controller FADU FC5161 Host Interface PCIe 5.0 x 4 / NVMe 1.4+ / OCP Cloud Spec 2.0 NAND Interface 16 Channel / ONFi 5 (2400MT/s) Sequential Read 14.6 GB/s Sequential Write 10.4 GB/s Random Read 3400 KIOPs Random Write 735 KIOPs Average Power <5.2 W

FADU experts will be at the Open Compute Global Summit, November 9-10, for discussions with companies preparing for Gen 5 deployments in 2022. At the event, FADU will also have demonstrations of its Gen 4 Delta SSDs, now in production for PCIe 4 systems.

To learn more about FADU’s enterprise storage solutions, visit https://www.FADU.io.

About FADU Technology

FADU Technology is a fabless startup developing advanced flash storage technology to meet the explosively increasing data storage demands placed on hyperscale, enterprise, and cloud data centers. Our innovative SSD solutions are based on industry-standard specifications, designed with FADU’s proprietary Flash Memory Controller architecture, and compatibility with multiple industry NAND suppliers. FADU’s storage designs address all aspects of Flash-based storage – very-low power, ultra-high performance, rich feature sets, solid reliability, and superior QoS. The company believes that other solutions with legacy ties to the past cannot meet the performance and power requirements to support real-time, cloud-based, connected applications. FADU’s global team of seasoned storage architects, ASIC experts, and SSD engineers is charting the course for the industry. Learn more at FADU.io and follow FADU on LinkedIn and Twitter.

