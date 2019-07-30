UPDATE — Fifth Third Bank Expands Presence in Michigan by Placing its Brand on Cardtronics ATMs in Speedway Stores Throughout the State

All 299 Cardtronics ATMs located in Michigan Speedway convenience stores will feature the Fifth Third brand, expanding upon an existing ATM branding partnership

HOUSTON, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fifth Third Bank , the fifth largest bank in Michigan and a top 20 bank nationally by assets, has agreed to extend its existing partnership with Cardtronics , placing the bank’s brand on each of the 299 Cardtronics ATMs in Michigan Speedway stores. The branding, which will be completed before the end of 2019, will significantly expand the bank’s visible presence, building on the almost 200 Fifth Third branches in the state.

Through its partnership with Cardtronics, Fifth Third has already branded over 800 ATMs in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio Speedway stores. With the new extension into Michigan, the partnership will include over 1,100 Cardtronics ATMs across a four-state area.

In addition to ATM branding, Fifth Third is also a member of Allpoint Network , Cardtronics’ surcharge-free ATM network with 55,000 cash access points across the country and around the world. The combination of Allpoint Network membership and ATM branding provides Fifth Third cardholders with fee-free cash wherever they need it while building brand awareness that drives customer engagement and new customer acquisition.

“Through our partnership with Cardtronics, our customers now will see Fifth Third-branded ATMs when they walk into Speedway convenience stores in Michigan,” said James Anthos, Director, Distribution Strategy & Retail Analytics. “We always want to make banking more convenient for our customers and Cardtronics’ ATM branding program is a great way to do that.”

ATM branding from Cardtronics allows Fifth Third to quickly build brand presence in its core markets without the need to expand its own branch and ATM fleet. All Fifth Third-branded ATMs are free-to-use for Fifth Third customers.

“Fifth Third and Cardtronics have built a strong partnership that continues to grow as the bank leverages the Cardtronics network, the largest and highest-quality retail-based ATM network, as a key element of its retail distribution strategy,” said Brian Bailey, Cardtronics EVP and Managing Director, North America. “By expanding its ATM branding program into Michigan Speedway locations, Fifth Third is able to quickly ramp up its market presence across the state, increasing its current points of presence.”

Fifth Third branches, ATMs and surcharge-free Allpoint Network ATMs can all be found using the Fifth Third locator available at www.53.com and on its mobile app.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the parent company of Fifth Third Bank, an Ohio-chartered bank. As of March 31, 2019, Fifth Third had $168 billion in assets and operated 1,207 full-service banking centers and 2,559 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2019, had $394 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $44 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.

About Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM)

Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at approximately 229,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics’ Allpoint Network, the world’s largest surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike.

Cardtronics is a registered trademark of Cardtronics plc and its subsidiaries.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.