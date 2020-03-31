UPDATE – Food Lion Donates $3.1 Million to Address Critical Community Needs Caused by COVID-19 Pandemic

Breaking News
Retailer Supports Local Hunger-Relief Efforts by Giving Away 15 Million Meals and Makes Significant Vaccine Medical Research Donation During Unprecedented Time

Food Lion Feeds Bags Full of Donated Food Items

SALISBURY, N.C., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Food Lion announced today a $3.1 million donation, with the majority being earmarked to feed those who are in need right now and to help its neighbors who are significantly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. 

“At Food Lion, our customers and associates who are part of the towns and cities we serve, are at the heart of everything we do and now, more than ever, we want to make sure we care for and nourish them during this time,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion President.  “Our neighbors’ lives have been changed so much over the past several weeks and we know many of our customers and associates’ families have been affected by the closure of schools and businesses as the entire nation works together to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. While these actions are necessary, our communities are struggling and it has further increased the need, especially for our most vulnerable neighbors, including seniors and children who struggle with food insecurity and all who are in fear of contracting the disease, to have access to fresh, affordable food.” 

The $3.1 million dollars will be designated to support the following:

  • $500,000 donation to fund medical research at UNC Health:  Scientists at UNC Health are working to develop promising treatments, protective vaccines and public health practices for COVID-19.  Funding this potentially lifesaving research is yet another way we can be there for our communities during this unprecedented time.
     
  • An additional $1 million donation, which is equivalent to 10 million meals, to nourish and care for local communities through Food Lion’s hunger relief platform, Food Lion Feeds. Last week, the company announced a $600,000 donation, including $500,000, the equivalent of 5 million meals to support local Feeding America affiliated food bank partners in Food Lion’s 10-state footprint and $100,000 to Feeding America for their overall COVID-19 response efforts. The additional funds will provide relief for those who may need more support during these unprecedented times such as children who need food because of school closures, seniors who are on limited incomes as well as our neighbors who are laid off from their jobs and just need a little help.
     
  • Food Lion will also infuse $1 million into the Lion’s Pride Foundation, its associate emergency care fund to support associates whose families may be impacted by this crisis.             

“We will continue to do everything we can to get all our neighbors through this,” added Ham. “We know our communities are counting on us during this pandemic crisis and we are here to support and provide care during this time.” 

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 68,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.

CONTACT:          Emma A. Inman, APR
  704-245-3317 
  [email protected] 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/991eb653-6b30-45c2-b531-3ece485ce01d

