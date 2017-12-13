Update: Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) – Technical disturbances with index calculation

The index calculation problems are still under investigation. At the moment these indexes are not being disseminated until further notice.
· OMXC20
· OMXC20CAP
· OMXC25
· OMXH25
· OMXI8
· OMXO20
· OMXS30
· OMXSB
· VINX30
Troubleshooting is in progress. Await further information within 60 minutes.
For trade and technical questions please contact:
Trade and Technical Support
+ 46 8 405 6410
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Correction: Technical disturbances on Nasdaq Copenhagen-, Helsinki-, Iceland- and Stockholm Equity - December 13, 2017
- Termination of market making agreement - December 13, 2017
- AS Merko Ehitus extension of the powers of the Chairman of the Management Board - December 13, 2017