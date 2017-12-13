Update: Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) – Technical disturbances with index calculation



The index calculation problems are still under investigation. At the moment these indexes are not being disseminated until further notice.

· OMXC20

· OMXC20CAP

· OMXC25

· OMXH25

· OMXI8

· OMXO20

· OMXS30

· OMXSB

· VINX30



Troubleshooting is in progress. Await further information within 60 minutes.

For trade and technical questions please contact:

Trade and Technical Support

+ 46 8 405 6410

[email protected]