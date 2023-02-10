Multi-access edge computing (MEC) promises to open new revenue channels and allow CSPs to scale at lower costs

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, is pleased to announce their Gold Sponsorship of the 2023 5G Monetization Forum, a virtual conference scheduled for February 7, to discuss issues relating to multi-access edge computing (MEC) and how 5G MEC deployments are creating new monetization possibilities for telecommunications providers.

Tim Pflugradt, Vice President of Customer Solutions for Gotransverse, will join David Joosten, Regional Director at Vodafone Americas, and David Rolfe, Head of Product Marketing for Volt Active Data, to discuss, “Scaling with flexibility. Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) – Monetizing a world of capabilities.” The panel discussion will explore how telcos and communications service providers (CSPs) can use MEC to create new revenue channels. Following this event, Tim Pflugradt will also address how network slicing allows an end user to request more bandwidth rapidly in response to a momentous need. Both virtual events will take place on Tuesday, February 7, at 12:15 PM EST and 1:00 PM EST, respectively.

MEC allows telcos to move business-critical app processing to the 5G edge, ensuring low latency and high throughput for massive volumes of data. Localizing data improves performance and data security and empowers contextually aware applications. MEC also will expand the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), moving IoT processing into the cloud to save battery power in IoT devices while delivering near real-time IoT data.

“Telcos have evolved well beyond providing a ‘dumb pipe’ to connect customers,” said Pflugradt. “Customizing data transmission and powering new business models using edge computing opens new business possibilities for CSPs. However, no telco provider can deliver on their own. The 5G Monetization Forum is the ideal venue to review new potential business models and the strategic alliances required to deliver the next generation of 5G data services.”

Gotransverse has been working with various CSPs and telecommunications providers to deploy agile, scalable billing and accounts receivables (AR) solutions to capture new revenue streams. In September, Gotransverse, Vodaphone Group, Verizon, Blue Planet, MATRIXX Software, and Salesforce demonstrated a joint Catalyst project at TM Forum, “Supercharged Edge-Aware Marketplaces,” to demonstrate potential MEC monetization strategies. The Catalyst project shows how a 5G edge-aware marketplace enables real-time insight and artificial intelligence forecasts for dynamic pricing and how CSPs can discount services during low-load periods to increase revenue, as well as including revenue optimization during high-load periods. It also highlights how CSPs can create revenue-sharing models using agile monetization APIs.

