UPDATE – Graphex Group Announces Formation of U.S. Subsidiary; Names John DeMaio CEO

The U.S. subsidiary of world leader in graphene manufacturing for EV battery application will bring technology, jobs, and dependable supply chains to rapidly growing U.S. and European markets

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Graphex Group Limited (HKSE:6128)(OTCQX:GRFXY), a world leader in graphene technologies and products used in electric vehicle (EV) battery and energy storage production, is pleased to announce the formation of its U.S. subsidiary, Graphex Technologies LLC (Graphex), and the appointment of its new CEO.

Graphex Group is one of the largest manufacturers of spherical graphite, a key material for production of lithium-ion battery cells used to form layers of graphene in the anode of lithium-ion battery cells. It currently leverages its high-volume manufacturing process and product technology, protected by 23 patents, for EVs manufactured and sold in Asia. Graphex Group’s manufacturing facility for spherical graphite is strategically located in Heilongjiang Province, an area rich in high-quality natural graphite reserves. Lithium-ion batteries are one of the most sought-after global technology components, as they are integral for electric vehicle and energy storage solutions needed to spur the clean energy transformation. They are also used in many other applications, including personal electronics such as mobile phones, laptops, and many other household items.

Following its U.S. market entry and the establishment of a manufacturing plant in 2022, Graphex intends to capitalize on the global demand for EV and stored energy lithium-ion batteries, especially in the U.S. and European markets. As both a technology and manufacturing company, it will also continue to identify and develop future graphene applications. The Company intends to build a manufacturing plant in the U.S. capable of producing 20,000 to 50,000 tons of coated natural graphite anode material annually.

John DeMaio has been appointed to the positions of CEO of Graphex Technologies and President, Graphene Division of Graphex Group Limited, the former of which represents the U.S. entity. In his new role, DeMaio will lead development and launch of key North American and European strategic alliances to support the strong increase in demand for advanced technology in the EV and renewable energy industries. DeMaio will advance opportunities to establish supply chains in the U.S. and Europe to bring technology, employment opportunities, and dependable supply to these high-growth markets.

“While we continue to grow our graphene business in Asia, home to one of the fastest-growing EV industries, the need for technologies that support EV and renewable energy is increasing around the world,” said Chan Yick Yan Andross, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Graphex Group Limited. “This is an opportune time to expand our international reach. We are excited to bring John onto our team to provide guidance to the parent organization and to lead Graphex Technologies LLC as we establish international supply chains and explore global partnerships, strategic alliances, scientific collaboration, and the potential to vertically integrate complementary businesses.”

DeMaio has held leadership positions including President and CEO of JouleSmart Solutions; General Manager of Siemens Smart Infrastructure; VP of MWH Global; COO of Thompson Solar Technologies; and Division Manager of SPG Solar. These roles range from successful startups to divisional and regional turnarounds at Fortune 50 companies. With over 20 years of experience in the energy and infrastructure sectors, DeMaio has developed and commercialized several new emerging market technologies, including first-in-kind photovoltaics, advanced waste-to-energy solutions, and Artificial Intelligence of Things platforms.

“It is an honor to join this progressive organization and lead this team of wildly intelligent professionals who understand exactly what business we’re in and are committed to being the best at what we do,” said John DeMaio, CEO of Graphex Technologies LLC. “As an advanced technology company providing R&D and product innovations in EV battery tech and alternative energy production, storage, and delivery, Graphex is uniquely positioned for strong growth into markets outside of Asia. Our ability to deliver superior graphite and graphene-related products and technology today – while continuously innovating and expanding our offerings in advance of the evolving needs of tomorrow – will cement Graphex Group as a foundational force in the global energy transition.”

About Graphex Group Limited

Graphex Group Limited is focused on the development of technologies and products for the enhancement of renewable energy, particularly the enrichment of spherical graphite and graphene, key components for EV batteries, lithium-ion batteries, and other uses. Strategically located near the largest supply source of high-quality natural flake graphite in the world, Graphex Group is currently among the top suppliers of specialized spherical graphite to the EV and renewable energy industries. It plans to further secure and expand the upstream supply chain and increase delivery volume by 400 percent over the next three years to support the unprecedented proliferation of battery demand. Graphex holds 23 patents in areas including products, production methods, machinery design, and environmental protection.

