CHICAGO, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chicago-based Halo Investing, an award-winning platform for structured notes, buffered ETFs, and annuities, has launched the industry’s first Multi-Manager Structured Note Separately Managed Account (SMA) Marketplace. This addition to Halo’s platform provides financial advisors with direct access to institutional asset managers specializing in defined-outcome portfolio strategies. Advisors can access the value of structured notes without the challenges of single product purchase and lifecycle management.

“Today’s announcement represents one more way advisors can add protection to client portfolios,” said Halo Investing President Jason Barsema. “Whether a client wants an SMA, a single note, or both, Halo is continuously innovating to help the advisor community meet clients on their terms. Demand for alternatives is a prime example of how investors are rethinking stocks and bonds. Rather than paying high fees and accepting lockup periods, clients now have access to better risk-reward potential and the convenience of a separately managed account. This is one more step toward fulfilling our mission of bringing protective investing to everyone,” Mr. Barsema added.

Halo Investing has launched its SMA Marketplace with industry-leading managers, including NewEdge Wealth, Piton Investment Management, and The Invictus Collective. “We are excited to be working with some of the most established institutional asset managers in the defined-outcome investing landscape,” said Ed Condon, Head of Marketplace for Halo. Mr. Condon added, “Combining their years of experience managing advanced structured note strategies with Halo’s cutting-edge technology, we will expand the benefits of defined-outcome investing to a much broader audience of advisors and clients.”

