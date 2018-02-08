UPDATE — Healthcare Blockchain Data Company BurstIQ Secures $5 Million Investment by Millennium Blockchain at #DAVOS2018

DENVER, Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BurstIQ, Inc. a leading enterprise-level blockchain healthcare data company, announced today it has signed a deal with Millennium Blockchain (OTC:THCT) for a $5 million investment. This investment is the first of BurstIQ’s $20 million private placement offering. The company initiated its private placement offering at the 2018 World Economic Forum (DAVOS 2018) in Davos, Switzerland, and expects to complete the offering by March 31, 2018. The decision to launch at #DAVOS2018 was based largely on the global visibility and opportunity to engage with blockchain and crypto-currency industry leaders and bankers seeking out best-of-breed blockchain investment opportunities.

Millennium Blockchain is a specialty diversified holding company focused on next-generation blockchain use-cases and revenue-positive emerging growth companies. mBlockchain’s decision to invest in BurstIQ comes on the heels of BurstIQ’s successful 2017 fiscal year-end, the 2018 revenue pipeline and its enterprise-level healthcare blockchain deployment partnership with Empiric Health for Intermountain Healthcare. This partnership, along with several additional partnerships that have yet to be announced, position BurstIQ as one of the only revenue-generating and profitable emerging growth companies in the blockchain industry.

Enzo Villani, Chairman of Millennium Blockchain commented, “At present, there are only a handful of enterprise-level blockchain companies out there, even fewer in healthcare, and only one that is profitable – BurstIQ. We are extremely excited to be able to support their growth – BurstIQ will be a marque asset in our portfolio.”

Frank Ricotta, CEO of BurstIQ, commented, “We are thrilled to be working with the dynamic team at Millennium Blockchain. We’re honored to have a strategic blockchain investor such as Millennium Blockchain on our cap-table to help support us during this growth period.”

“Blockchain is transformative technology that will fundamentally disrupt multiple industries,” says Millennium Blockchain CEO Brandon Romanek. “We could not be happier with our choice to invest in BurstIQ, they are our first portfolio acquisition and we look forward to working with their management team to help them grow.”

About Millennium Blockchain

Millennium Blockchain is a diversified holding company focused on blockchain technologies and crypto-assets in financial markets, healthcare, crypto-mining and high technology sectors.

For more information please visit www.mblockchain.io

About BurstIQ ™

BurstIQ ™ is a leading enterprise-level healthcare blockchain data company. The company offers a HIPAA-compliant platform that seamlessly leverages blockchain, advanced security, Big Data capabilities and machine intelligence to enable healthcare businesses and individuals to access, understand, and control their health data. The BurstIQ Ecosystem allows people and businesses to transact through a network of marketplaces for personalized products and services, value-added B2B services, research opportunities, and peer-to-peer networks. The BurstIQ platform and Ecosystem work together to improve the security of health data, increase health access and personal empowerment, reduce healthcare costs, and enable new insights and care models. It’s not just your data. It’s your life.

For more information visit http://www.burstiq.com/

