Breaking News
Home / Top News / UPDATE — Healthcare Blockchain Data Company BurstIQ Secures $5 Million Investment by Millennium Blockchain at #DAVOS2018

UPDATE — Healthcare Blockchain Data Company BurstIQ Secures $5 Million Investment by Millennium Blockchain at #DAVOS2018

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 12 mins ago

DENVER, Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BurstIQ, Inc. a leading enterprise-level blockchain healthcare data company, announced today it has signed a deal with Millennium Blockchain (OTC:THCT) for a $5 million investment. This investment is the first of BurstIQ’s $20 million private placement offering. The company initiated its private placement offering at the 2018 World Economic Forum (DAVOS 2018) in Davos, Switzerland, and expects to complete the offering by March 31, 2018. The decision to launch at #DAVOS2018 was based largely on the global visibility and opportunity to engage with blockchain and crypto-currency industry leaders and bankers seeking out best-of-breed blockchain investment opportunities.

Millennium Blockchain is a specialty diversified holding company focused on next-generation blockchain use-cases and revenue-positive emerging growth companies. mBlockchain’s decision to invest in BurstIQ comes on the heels of BurstIQ’s successful 2017 fiscal year-end, the 2018 revenue pipeline and its enterprise-level healthcare blockchain deployment partnership with Empiric Health for Intermountain Healthcare.  This partnership, along with several additional partnerships that have yet to be announced, position BurstIQ as one of the only revenue-generating and profitable emerging growth companies in the blockchain industry.

Enzo Villani, Chairman of Millennium Blockchain commented, “At present, there are only a handful of enterprise-level blockchain companies out there, even fewer in healthcare, and only one that is profitable – BurstIQ. We are extremely excited to be able to support their growth – BurstIQ will be a marque asset in our portfolio.”

Frank Ricotta, CEO of BurstIQ, commented, “We are thrilled to be working with the dynamic team at Millennium Blockchain. We’re honored to have a strategic blockchain investor such as Millennium Blockchain on our cap-table to help support us during this growth period.”

“Blockchain is transformative technology that will fundamentally disrupt multiple industries,” says Millennium Blockchain CEO Brandon Romanek. “We could not be happier with our choice to invest in BurstIQ, they are our first portfolio acquisition and we look forward to working with their management team to help them grow.”

About Millennium Blockchain
Millennium Blockchain is a diversified holding company focused on blockchain technologies and crypto-assets in financial markets, healthcare, crypto-mining and high technology sectors.
For more information please visit www.mblockchain.io

About BurstIQ ™ 
BurstIQ ™ is a leading enterprise-level healthcare blockchain data company. The company offers a HIPAA-compliant platform that seamlessly leverages blockchain, advanced security, Big Data capabilities and machine intelligence to enable healthcare businesses and individuals to access, understand, and control their health data.  The BurstIQ Ecosystem allows people and businesses to transact through a network of marketplaces for personalized products and services, value-added B2B services, research opportunities, and peer-to-peer networks. The BurstIQ platform and Ecosystem work together to improve the security of health data, increase health access and personal empowerment, reduce healthcare costs, and enable new insights and care models. It’s not just your data. It’s your life.
For more information visit http://www.burstiq.com/

CONTACTS

PR & Media Contacts:
Matthew Bird
CEO @1800pr
1-800-PublicRelations (“1800pr”)
C: +1 (646) 401-4499
E: [email protected]

Abigail Krasno
Jr. Partner | Strategic Accounts
1-800-PublicRelations (“1800pr”)
C: +1 (832) 520-4125
E: [email protected] 

BurstIQ:
Amber Hartley
Chief Corporate Development Officer
BurstIQ
E: [email protected]
W: www.burstIQ.com

Millennium Blockchain
(702) 602-8422
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8daa891d-35ab-4e15-aef8-15fbaccd8dfd

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.