UPDATE – Infinera to Participate in Raymond James Investor Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN), a provider of Intelligent Transport Networks, announced that it will participate in the following webcasted investor conference:

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Presentation: 1:15pm ET / 10:15am PT

Location: New York, NY

Webcast: investors.infinera.com and click on “Events”

Contacts:

Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

[email protected]

Investors:

Jeff Hustis

Tel. +1 (408) 213-7150

[email protected]

About Infinera

Infinera provides Intelligent Transport Networks, enabling carriers, cloud operators, governments and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation and simplify optical network operations. Infinera’s end-to-end packet-optical portfolio is designed for long-haul, subsea, data center interconnect and metro applications. Infinera’s unique large scale photonic integrated circuits enable innovative optical networking solutions for the most demanding networks. To learn more about Infinera visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera and read our latest blog posts at blog.infinera.com.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.