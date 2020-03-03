UPDATE — Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Secures $47 Million Construction Project With the Utah Department of Transportation

INDIANAPOLIS, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise, today announced a $47 million construction award from the Utah Department of Transportation (DOT). The contract was secured by American Civil Constructors (ACC), a subsidiary of IEA that provides heavy- and light-civil infrastructure services for government and commercial clients across the country.

This heavy civil contract consists of constructing roughly nine miles of new road along State Routes 7 and 9 to create a bypass around the town of St. George, Utah. ACC will self-perform the entirety of the project, including 1.6 million cubic yards of earthwork, construction of four new bridges, along with gutters, curbs and sidewalks, installation of two large drainage boxes, signage and over 15,000 lineal feet of pipe and the placement of seeding, erosion control and related electrical items. Work on the project began this past February and is expected to be completed in July 2021.

Over the past few years, young professionals and families have been migrating into St. George County, Utah where a diversified economy driven by transportation, warehousing, tourism and university jobs is quickly attracting new residents to the region. As a result, over the past five years, St. George’s workforce has grown by over 25 percent.

St. George is now the third-fastest growing city in the country according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In response to this large growth in population, the Utah DOT has found it essential to add roadways to reduce traffic in the area along with the surrounding counties of Washington and Iron.

“ACC has constructed some of the nation’s most ambitious street, highway and bridge projects, and the construction of new road in St. George County is no exception,” said JP Roehm, IEA’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are very honored that IEA has been chosen as the contractor on this prestigious Utah DOT project, and we look forward to working with the state government to bring much-needed traffic congestion relief to one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S.”

