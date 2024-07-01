SALT LAKE CITY, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — J.T. Thorpe & Son, Inc. (“JT Thorpe”), a Terra Millennium Corporation subsidiary, is pleased to announce it has acquired the assets of Thermal Solutions, Inc. (“Thermal”) and its affiliated company, Structsure Scaffold Solutions, LLC (“Structsure”).

Together, Thermal and Structsure are leading providers of industrial maintenance services including insulation, abatement, fireproofing, coatings and scaffolding to blue-chip customers in several end markets, with a strong presence in power, steel and chemicals.

“We are extremely excited to welcome the Thermal and Structsure teams into JT Thorpe. Thermal and Structsure embrace the same philosophy of delivering safe, high-quality and reliable service that has defined JT Thorpe’s success for over 115 years, and we are excited to work together to continue adding value for customers,” explained Rich Giaramita, JT Thorpe’s CEO.

John Stevens, Structsure’s Owner and CEO, will continue his career with JT Thorpe in a senior leadership role. “After a long history, it is a tribute to our team that we have found such great success. We look forward to continuing our heritage of safety and service, and we are thrilled to be part of JT Thorpe team. With an even broader suite of services and a national footprint, we are excited to even better serve our customers going forward as part of JT Thorpe,” explained Mr. Stevens.

“The Thermal and Structsure teams embody the culture and philosophy we value at JT Thorpe, and I extend a warm welcome to each employee, who are now valued members of the JT Thorpe family,” stated Mr. Giaramita.

About Terra Millennium Corporation

Terra Millennium Corporation (“Terra Millennium”), backed by H.I.G. Capital, is a leading provider of outsourced industrial maintenance services, including refractory design and maintenance, fireproofing, insulation, coatings, scaffolding and mechanical services. Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Terra Millennium is the parent company to three entities (i) JT Thorpe & Son, Inc., (ii) K&G Industrial Services, and (iii) Brahma Group, Inc.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over $64 billion of equity capital under management. Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach.

