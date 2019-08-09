Breaking News
Home / Top News / UPDATE: LitePoint is First Test Equipment Vendor to Join FiRa Consortium

UPDATE: LitePoint is First Test Equipment Vendor to Join FiRa Consortium

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

LitePoint Brings Specification and Calibration Test Expertise to Help Device and Solution Providers Launch New Fine Ranging (FiRa)/Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Products

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, today announced it is the first test equipment vendor to join the FiRa Consortium, a brand new organization launched by industry leaders to facilitate the creation of an Ultra-Wideband (UWB) ecosystem so that new use cases for Fine-Ranging (FiRa) capabilities can thrive.

The FiRa Consortium’s mission is to create a broad ecosystem to develop specifications and a certification program to ensure interoperability among new FiRa devices and solutions. FiRa devices have the ability to tell the relative position of another device very accurately.

Applications for UWB include car locking systems, location tracking, and secure mobile payments. The safety and security aspects of the technology make specification and calibration validation extremely important.

As a leader in wireless testing, LitePoint has created the IQgig-UWB, which is the first fully integrated wireless testing solution for UWB technology. The test system offers complete physical-layer testing and calibration of devices enabled with UWB technology.

“LitePoint recognizes the exciting potential of UWB technology and is pleased to be an early member of the FiRa Consortium. LitePoint looks forward to working with our industry peers to help to enable successful UWB use cases,” said Adam Smith, Director of Product Marketing at LitePoint.

Other FiRa Consortium members include The ASSA ABLOY Group including HID Global and Bosch, NXP Semiconductors, Samsung Electronics, Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc., and Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA). To learn more about the FiRa Consortium, visit www.firaconsortium.org.

Technical Details
The IQgig-UWB test platform offers complete physical-layer testing and calibration of devices enabled with UWB technology including IEEE 802.15.4z. The system makes Time of Flight (ToF) measurements with picosecond level accuracy and comprehensive transmitter and receiver testing with over 1 GHz of single-shot bandwidth and with receiver sensitivity testing down to -100 dBm.

For more information, visit litepoint.com.                        

About FiRa Consortium
Headquartered in Beaverton, OR, the FiRa Consortium is a member-driven organization dedicated to the development and widespread adoption of seamless user experiences using the secured fine ranging and positioning capabilities of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technologies.

About LitePoint
LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world’s most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today’s demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. LitePoint is also at the forefront of testing the burgeoning world of connected devices…the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and with offices around the world, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (NYSE: TER), a leading supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications. In 2018, the combined corporation had revenue of $2.1 billion and employs approximately 5,200 people worldwide.

FiRa and FiRa Consortium are trademarks or registered trademarks of FiRa Consortium or its licensor(s)/suppler(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission. All rights reserved.

NOTE: This is an update and replacement to the release of the same title that was issued August 8, 2019.

CONTACT: 
Andy Blanchard
Corporate Communications
Teradyne, Inc.
1 (978) 370-2425
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.