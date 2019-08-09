UPDATE: LitePoint is First Test Equipment Vendor to Join FiRa Consortium

LitePoint Brings Specification and Calibration Test Expertise to Help Device and Solution Providers Launch New Fine Ranging (FiRa)/Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Products

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, today announced it is the first test equipment vendor to join the FiRa Consortium, a brand new organization launched by industry leaders to facilitate the creation of an Ultra-Wideband (UWB) ecosystem so that new use cases for Fine-Ranging (FiRa) capabilities can thrive.

The FiRa Consortium’s mission is to create a broad ecosystem to develop specifications and a certification program to ensure interoperability among new FiRa devices and solutions. FiRa devices have the ability to tell the relative position of another device very accurately.

Applications for UWB include car locking systems, location tracking, and secure mobile payments. The safety and security aspects of the technology make specification and calibration validation extremely important.

As a leader in wireless testing, LitePoint has created the IQgig-UWB, which is the first fully integrated wireless testing solution for UWB technology. The test system offers complete physical-layer testing and calibration of devices enabled with UWB technology.

“LitePoint recognizes the exciting potential of UWB technology and is pleased to be an early member of the FiRa Consortium. LitePoint looks forward to working with our industry peers to help to enable successful UWB use cases,” said Adam Smith, Director of Product Marketing at LitePoint.

Other FiRa Consortium members include The ASSA ABLOY Group including HID Global and Bosch, NXP Semiconductors, Samsung Electronics, Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc., and Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA). To learn more about the FiRa Consortium, visit www.firaconsortium.org .

Technical Details

The IQgig-UWB test platform offers complete physical-layer testing and calibration of devices enabled with UWB technology including IEEE 802.15.4z. The system makes Time of Flight (ToF) measurements with picosecond level accuracy and comprehensive transmitter and receiver testing with over 1 GHz of single-shot bandwidth and with receiver sensitivity testing down to -100 dBm.

For more information, visit litepoint.com .

About FiRa Consortium

Headquartered in Beaverton, OR, the FiRa Consortium is a member-driven organization dedicated to the development and widespread adoption of seamless user experiences using the secured fine ranging and positioning capabilities of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technologies.

About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world’s most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today’s demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. LitePoint is also at the forefront of testing the burgeoning world of connected devices…the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and with offices around the world, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (NYSE: TER), a leading supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications. In 2018, the combined corporation had revenue of $2.1 billion and employs approximately 5,200 people worldwide.

FiRa and FiRa Consortium are trademarks or registered trademarks of FiRa Consortium or its licensor(s)/suppler(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission. All rights reserved.

NOTE: This is an update and replacement to the release of the same title that was issued August 8, 2019.

