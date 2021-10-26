UPDATE — Lotto.com Becomes the First Online Lottery Courier To Offer All Bet Types for Pick 3 and Pick 4 Lottery Games

Breaking News
Reinforces its position as the most accessible and convenient lottery platform

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The incredibly popular Pick 3 and Pick 4 New Jersey Lottery games are now available to play on Lotto.com Inc., the first digital platform for buying lottery tickets on any device, with no app download or deposit required.

Lotto.com is the only lottery courier to offer players the opportunity to play Pick 3 and Pick 4 every way across all five bet types: straight, box, straight/box, wheel, and pair bets, further highlighting the accessible and innovative nature of Lotto.com’s offering.

Pick 3 and Pick 4 are two of the oldest games in the New Jersey Lottery, with Pick 3 (originally named Pick-It) being introduced by the New Jersey Lottery in 1975 as the first draw-based Lottery game in the U.S., followed shortly thereafter by Pick 4. Both games have continued to evolve with the FIREBALL number being added to both games in 2017, providing players with additional ways to win. Pick 3 and Pick 4 are the top two performing lottery games in the state of New Jersey, accounting for over 50% of all NJ Lottery draw based game sales (source: New Jersey Lottery 2020 Annual Report).

Players participating in Pick 3 or Pick 4 on Lotto.com are able to play in both the midday and evening draws for both games, and can start with a minimum $1 wager with the option to add $1 increments until the maximum wager of $5 is reached.

“We’re thrilled to add both Pick 3 and Pick 4 to the Lotto.com platform. Both games are old favorites, especially in New Jersey, and ultimately provide our players with more fun ways to play. We are proud to help grow the Lottery’s contributions to education and institutions which was over $1 billion in fiscal 2021,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “As we grow Lotto.com, our focus continues to be on technology and convenience that puts the player first and we are excited to be the first to offer all Pick 3 and Pick 4 bet types online!”

Launching first in New Jersey in June 2021, Lotto.com operates a state-of-the-art e-commerce platform based on four key pillars, including convenience, security, safety, and peace of mind, all of which enables players to buy official state lottery tickets from the comfort of their own home or on the go. Since its inception, Lotto.com has focused on building a product that meets the needs of today’s lottery player, which has led to approximately 75% of users returning to the platform to continue play and repurchase tickets. Moreover, the continued growth and expansion of Lotto.com swiftly follows the company’s iCAP accreditation that was received in August of this year, which is the highest standard in the U.S. for online responsible gaming and highlights their commitment to safer play.

Currently, anyone over 18 physically located in the state of New Jersey can purchase state lottery tickets via Lotto.com, as well as access information about previous and future draws. Lotto.com will soon be announcing plans to expand nationally, with the aim of making the lottery more accessible to as many people as possible across the U.S. To learn more, visit lotto.com or follow Lotto.com on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.
Headquartered in New Jersey, Lotto.com Inc. is the first digital platform for buying lottery tickets on any device, requiring no app download or deposit. Offering a secure, convenient and contactless way to play the lottery, the platform enables players to buy official state lottery tickets by picking their lucky numbers manually or using our Quick Pick lucky number generator. As a registered and licensed lottery courier enabling user participation in U.S. state lotteries, Lotto.com also helps fund state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans’ health, and other important services. Lotto.com is currently available in New Jersey, with plans to expand to other states in the U.S. in the near future.

