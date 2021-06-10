Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / UPDATE — LPL Financial Ranked Among Top 100 Companies Supporting Healthy Communities and Families by JUST Capital

UPDATE — LPL Financial Ranked Among Top 100 Companies Supporting Healthy Communities and Families by JUST Capital

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that the company has been ranked among the “Top 100 U.S. Companies Supporting Healthy Communities and Families,” an annual benchmarking report published by JUST Capital, a leading platform for measuring and improving corporate performance in the stakeholder economy.

JUST Capital, with support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, honors companies that are investing in the health of communities and the families that inhabit them, including protecting worker health and safety, paying a fair, livable wage, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, and combating climate change, among others**.

“We are honored to be recognized as a leader by JUST Capital,” said Sallie Larsen, Chief Human Capital Officer. “Healthier communities achieve improved education outcomes, attract more talented workers, and perform more productively and competitively.  As part of our culture and values, we are committed to practices and policies that nurture safe, healthy and productive employees and communities.”

As part of its dedication to building healthy communities and families, LPL has:

  • Minimized its carbon footprint by reducing energy use 30 percent among its offices across the country in 2020
  • Contributed over $1 million to nonprofit firms to address pandemic impacts in 2020
  • Focused on promoting and hiring women and people of color to roles at, or above, vice president, resulting in an increase in diverse representation among the executive level
  • Adopted a COVID-19 Sick Time Policy that provides all workers with up to 14 days of full pay if they are sick
  • Collaborated with organizations through the LPL Foundation to donate over $1.7 million to mission-aligned nonprofits in 2020

More information on LPL’s sustainability and diversity initiatives can be found in the firm’s 2021 Sustainability Report.

About LPL Financial:
LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader* in the markets we serve, supporting more than 18,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

* Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report)

** This ranking leverages data from JUST Capital’s 2021 Rankings of America’s Most JUST Companies. Of the 19 Issues essential to just business, we collaborated with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation to identify the 10 that best define how companies invest in the health and well-being of their workers, the families they support, and the communities in which they operate. The issues are: Pays a fair, livable wage. Cultivates a diverse and inclusive workplace. Protects worker health and safety. Provides benefits and work-life balance. Contributes to community development. Supports local communities. Makes products that do not harm. Helps combat climate change. Minimizes pollution. Prioritizes value creation for all stakeholders.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Connect with Us!

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:
Lauren Hoyt-Williams
813-351-9203
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.