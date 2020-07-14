Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / UPDATE: Movano Inc. Exits Stealth Mode and Secures $10M in Additional Funding to Transform Glucose Monitoring with Non-Invasive Technology

UPDATE: Movano Inc. Exits Stealth Mode and Secures $10M in Additional Funding to Transform Glucose Monitoring with Non-Invasive Technology

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

Company’s needle-free wearable technology will provide painless, real-time glucose readings at the glance of a wrist

Movano wearable rendering

A rendering of Movano's wearable CGM product currently in development

A rendering of Movano’s wearable CGM product currently in development

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Movano Inc., a health-focused technology company dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for people affected by chronic health conditions, has raised $10M in a bridge round led by Tri-Valley Ventures. With $27M in total funding since its inception in 2018, the company is actively developing its first product – a wearable, non-invasive continuous glucose monitor (CGM) powered by Radio Frequency (RF) technology that is painless, smart and simple.

The International Diabetes Federation estimates there are 463 million people with diabetes (PWD) worldwide. Without proper care, PWD are at greater risk for heart disease, kidney failure and other serious health complications. Despite the prevalence of diabetes, only a small subset of PWD use a CGM today, primarily due to affordability.

“There’s a considerable disconnect between the demand for an inconspicuous and inexpensive glucose measurement solution and what’s on the market. Today, people with diabetes have two options to get a glucose reading – either prick their finger daily or wear an expensive, disposable patch,” said Michael Leabman, founder and CEO of Movano. “We plan to bridge this gap, so that measuring your glucose becomes as simple as glancing at your wrist, whether you’re a person with diabetes, pre-diabetes or a part of the greater wellness community.  We’re going to break down the current cost, usability and accessibility barriers with CGMs so that anyone can manage their glucose levels with confidence and in a way that best suits their lifestyle.”

Movano’s novel approach to glucose monitoring is centered around its patent-pending RF solution, which can be embedded in a wearable and connected to apps and the cloud. The combination of custom-built, miniature and highly flexible sensors, smart antennas and proprietary machine learning algorithms will form a glucose monitoring system that is more affordable and smaller in size than competing CGMs.

The company’s cloud-based network app will give users real-time data, including trending lines and time-in-range information. This will enable data sharing with healthcare providers, caregivers and family to optimize care routines, reinforce positive behaviors and serve as a catalyst for long-term behavioral changes. Armed with real-time knowledge about how glucose levels impact a person’s overall well-being, Movano’s solution is being designed as a valuable preventative care tool to aid users in making data-driven decisions, reducing the frequency of doctor and hospital visits.

“What makes a digital health tool effective is its ability to keep consumers engaged without disrupting their normal routine and a design that makes the wearer feel like a person, not a patient,” said Greg Hitchan, Managing Partner of Tri-Valley Ventures. “What resonated with us about Movano is its consumer-centric approach to glucose management. Its non-invasive solution, which can be included in wearable devices, enables users to get a continuous reading no matter where they are. With the potential to improve the quality of life for so many people dealing with serious health conditions related to diabetes, we see a bright future for Movano and its technology.”

The $10 million in new capital will be used to finalize production silicon and help the company prepare for initial user trials.

To learn more about Movano Inc., please visit www.movano.com

About Movano Inc.
Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. is a health-focused technology company using non-invasive technology that is simple, smart and invisible to enable individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions, so that life-changing health objectives can be achieved via valuable feedback. For more information, visit www.movano.com.

Media Contact:
Lauren Jaeger
[email protected]
847-271-8818

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3b6a202-8bdd-4c5a-af72-c10b57d953d4

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.