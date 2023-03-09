WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) today approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of 47.5 cents per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable April 14, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023. The Company has approximately 91.8 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

At the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held today, the Company announced preliminary results of the stockholder vote on four management proposals. All were approved, including the election of David C. Carroll, Steven C. Finch, Joseph N. Jaggers, Jeffrey W. Shaw, Thomas E. Skains, David F. Smith and Ronald J. Tanski as directors for one-year terms expiring in 2024; the advisory vote on named executive officer compensation; the advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes to approve named executive officer compensation (the “every year” option received a majority of the votes cast); and the ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

CONTACT: Analyst Contact: Brandon Haspett | 716-857-7697 Media Contact: Karen Merkel | 716-857-7654