UPDATE – Nerium International Announces Christi Clinger as New COO

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nerium International President Deborah K. Heisz has announced Christi Clinger as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer. Christi stands in the key role of managing and overseeing U.S. and global operations at headquarters in Dallas integrating with all Nerium International markets.

A photo accompanying this release is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc06a5fa-7de0-49a9-b110-b859f77f36e7

Since the company’s August 2011 launch in the U.S., Nerium International has created exclusive age-fighting skincare and wellness products that are science-based and produce real results. Nerium International has broken sales records while building consumer fans and is currently operating in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Colombia, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.

“We are excited about Christi’s role as Chief Operating Officer with our dynamic direct selling company. Christi has 25 years of leadership experience with Fortune 500 companies including PepsiCo, 7-Eleven, Brinks, Target and direct sales companies including Mannatech and Mary Kay. Christi will provide fresh insights and solid management expertise to fine tune our organization and propel Nerium International to the next level of success,” said Nerium International President Deborah K. Heisz.

Nerium International’s new COO Clinger will bring her professional specialties to the table including supply chain leadership, revenue generation, strategic innovation, P&L operations management, pricing, supply chain design, product development, financial modeling, and leadership development.

About Nerium International COO Christi Clinger

Nerium International COO Christi Clinger successfully builds enterprise value and accelerates growth by finding new revenue streams, new channels, new markets, new products and expanding global footprints. Christi has 25 years of leadership experience with Fortune 500 companies including PepsiCo, 7-Eleven, Brinks, Target, and with smaller firms like Poo-Pourri. A graduate of Texas A&M University with a BS degree in Food Science and Technology, she also holds an MBA in finance from Southern Methodist University – Cox School of Business.

About Nerium International

Based in Addison, TX, Nerium International is a global relationship marketing company with age-fighting products crafted from cutting-edge research and science. Founded in 2011, Nerium International has shattered industry sales records while developing a strong customer base in North American, Latin American, Asia-Pacific and European markets. This unprecedented success has allowed Nerium International to generate $1.5 billion in cumulative sales after six years. Nerium International was recognized for its historic growth by ranking No.1 on the 2015 Inc. 500 List of fastest-growing private U.S. companies in consumer products and services and No. 12 in overall, as well as No. 38 on the 2016 Direct Selling News’ Global 100 List. Led by an executive leadership team with vast domestic and international experience, Nerium International is committed to providing an excellent product line based in real science and providing its Independent Brand Partners with a life-changing and outstanding business opportunity through relationship marketing. For more information, please visit: www.nerium.com.

Media Contact:
Anita Kasmar, Nerium International PR
469-754-9396
[email protected]

Brooke Ezell, Nerium International PR
469-754-9397
[email protected] 

