UPDATE: New Age Beverages Corporation Partners With Celebrity Sweat, Kicking Off With Activation at Super Bowl LII

– Title Sponsor together with Anytime Fitness and T-Mobile of the Celebrity Flag Football Challenge on February 3rd in Minneapolis, streaming live on ESPN

– New Age will be providing their organic, natural and healthy beverages including PediaAde, Coco-Libre, XingTea, Búcha Live Kombucha, Aspen Pure Probiotic and others at events throughout Super Bowl Weekend

– Partnering to raise money at events to support the Mission 22 charity, to fight the war against military veteran suicide

DENVER, CO, Jan. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) the 100% organic, natural, and healthy functional beverage company today announced the signing of long-term agreement with Celebrity Sweat including integration with their sponsorhsip of events at Super Bowl LII in Minneapoilis, sponsoring other major sporting events throughout 2018, and integrating New Age’s portfolio of beverages with thier roster of celebrity athlete, musician, and major motion picture and television stars and influencers.

Celebrity Sweat®, considered the leading brand of health and wellness for celebrities, is championed by high profile celebrity trainers Billy Blanks, the creator of Tae Bo®, and Eric the Trainer, the #1 Hollywood Physique Trainer. The organization showcases behind-the-scenes looks at celebrity lifestyles and their approach to health and wellness, featuring the best of professional sports, music, hollywood, and entertainment personalities. Celebrity Sweat® operates fitness centers, provides inspirational and motivational talks on health and wellness around the world, manages a variety of high profile sporting and entertainment Celebrity Sweat® events, and is now entering their 4th season on the Discovery Channel Network, reaching over 100 million households.

The 2018 Celebrity Flag Footbal Challenge will feature NFL Alumini Doug Flutie, Randall Cunningham, and a star-studded line-up of pro-atheletes, and will be captained by NFL greats Ron Jaworski and Michael Irvin. New Age will be the supplying all of its portflio of healthy and organic beverages at the game and other VIP events throughout Super Bowl weekend, including sideline activation and airing of its first national televsion commercial streaming live on ESPN during the broadcast. During the events, New Age will be showcasing three of its newest products, PediaAde, the #1 Rehydration Beverage, Aspen Pure Probiotic, the world’s first probiotic water, and the new Coco-Libre Sparkling, the first 100% sparkling coconut water and natural exotic fruit beverage. Proceeds from the event will be provided to Mission 22, a non profit organization dedicated to supporting military veterans and providing programs and services to our Vets in order to help reduce the suicide rate of returning veterans.

Eric the Trainer commented, “I’m excited to work with New Age Beverages and their great line up of better-for-you beverages. We’re going to make America Healthy Again! “ Tae Bo® creator Billy Blanks added, “Our goal is to change the world and motivate and inspire as many people as we can, so New Age was a natural fit for us as they live their mission of providing healthier alternatives for consumers around the world”.

Emilio Torres, Vice-President of Strategic Partnerships for New Age commented, “What an unbelieveable opportunity for New Age. It is a humbling honor, for such a new and young company like New Age, to be invited in with the Celebrity Sweat team and to be showcased at some of the biggest sports and entertainment events in the world. Our dedication to the ideal of making a difference for the world by providing healthy, natural and organic alternatives is really paying dividends. Staying true to our purpose with no compromises, is resonating with influencers that also want to make a stand, and we believe the Super Bowl Weekend activation is just the starting point of what New Age can and will do throughout 2018.”

ABOUT CELEBRITY SWEAT®:

Celebrity Sweat® is recognized as the leading authority in celebrity health and wellness and is now entering its 5-year anniversary as well as its 4th season on TV on the Discovery Network. Celebrity Sweat brings the best of actors, athletes and entertainers together ultimately to educate, motivate and inspire people to live active and healthy lives. It showcases its messages, not only through its TV program and through dedicated social media, but also through a variety of very high profile sporting and entertainment Celebrity Sweat® events, as well as at numerous Wellness Tradeshows and fitness events. Celebrity Sweat® was created by SPP Sports, a leading management firm out of Chicago, Illinois that exclusively owns the trademark globally. To learn more about Celebrity Sweat®, visit their site at CSweat.com.

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based, 100% organic, natural and healthy functional beverage company that was created in 2016 and 2017 with the combination of Búcha Live Kombucha®, XingTea®, Coco-Libre®, and Marley®, to create a one-stop-shop solution for retailers and distributors providing healthier beverages in the disruptive growth segments of the $870 Billion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry. In that period, New Age has become the 54th largest beverage company, the 8th largest healthy beverage company, and the fastest growing in the world. New Age competes Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks, Coconut Waters, Functional Waters, and Rehydration Beverages with the brands Búcha® Live Kombucha, XingTea®, XingEnergy®, Marley One Drop®, Marley Mellow Mood®, Marley Mate™, Marley Cold Brew™, Coco-Libre®, PediaAde™, and Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water. The Company’s brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via direct and store door distribution systems. The company operates the websites www.newagebev.com, www.newagehealth.us, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.aspenpure.com, www.drinkmarley.com, www.cocolibre.com, and https://shop.newagebev.com.

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world’s 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us #EnditToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management’s current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage’s expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company’s operations. Unless required by applicable law, NBEV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Chuck Ence

303 289-8655

[email protected]