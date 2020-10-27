UPDATE – New Cryptocurrency Mining Era with ASICLine

Breaking News
GlobeNewswire

TOKYO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ASICLine ( https://asicline.com ) has recently pioneered a new era in the world of cryptocurrency mining with the official launch of its two miners FirstLine and PowerBox. These advanced range of 5nm ASIC miners make crypto mining simple, affordable, and profitable like never before, with several features that are unheard of in the industry.

Hash rate and power consumption are the two key parameters determining the profitability of cryptocurrency mining. In both these fronts, FirstLine and PowerBox beats all other available products hands down. Naturally, within the current level of mining difficulty, the profit making potential of these two products is higher compared to any other product.

Hash Rate and Power Consumption:

  • FirstLine: Bitcoin 410 TH/s, Litecoin 60 GH/s, Ethereum 8 GH/s, and Monero 3 MH/s, and 650 W power consumption.
  • PowerBox: Bitcoin 1250 TH/s, Litecoin 180 GH/s, Ethereum 24 GH/s, and Monero 9 MH/s, and 1800 W power consumption.

Profit per Month:

  • FirstLine: $960 (Bitcoin), $4,152 (Litecoin), $6,345 (Ethereum), and $7,071 (Monero)
  • PowerBox: $2,942 (Bitcoin), $12.4K (Litecoin), $19 K (Ethereum), and $21.1 K ( Monero )

Easy to Use: Users are just required to plug in, and connect to the internet through Wi-Fi or cable, enter the pool data or select ASICLine pool, which has 0 % fee, and insert wallet address and start mining. No prior knowledge in IT or mining is required.

“The global lockdown has deprived millions of people from their livelihood and we are happy to create a profitable work-for-home opportunity for all through ASICLine,” said ASICLine CEO Martin Muller.

To find out more, visit https://asicline.com/

About ASICLine: ASICLine was founded by a team comprising of multiple investors dedicated to bringing the latest ASIC technology miners to the market before the so-called technology giants use them for a long time for their own profit and dump them on the market when they are no longer profitable. Whenever a new generation of ASIC is available, ASICLine is committed to bringing it to the public for a price they can afford. The company is now offering an advanced range of ASIC miners with guaranteed profitability.

Haya Sato 
[email protected] 
+81 (050) 5806-9615 

