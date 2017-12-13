Breaking News
Home / Top News / UPDATE: Nine out of ten Canadians think it’s morally wrong for Canadian corporations to use tax havens: new poll

UPDATE: Nine out of ten Canadians think it’s morally wrong for Canadian corporations to use tax havens: new poll

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 12 mins ago

Toronto, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The poll also found that 87% of Canadians want the law changed to make tax havens illegal with ⅔ of those strongly supporting legislative action.

The poll follows the Paradise Papers leak and a report from Canadians for Tax Fairness that exposes the widespread use of tax havens by Canadian corporations: 56 of the top 60 corporations on the Toronto Stock Exchange list subsidiaries in known tax havens.

The poll was conducted in December by the research firm Environics, with a survey of 1012 adults from across Canada December 6 – 7, 2017, with a margin of error of +/- 3.2, 19 times out of 20.

“The poll results are consistent across provinces, income, ages, gender and language, clearly showing mass public opposition to corporate tax avoidance. Cracking down on tax havens is also a top priority for the Leadnow community,” said Brittany Smith, Fair Economy Campaigner. “Clearly people are tired of this massive corporate handout and are hungry for action. We’ll continue campaigning with our 400,000 members to make sure the Trudeau Liberals deliver.”

“Some of the biggest corporations in Canada are paying lower tax rates than the average Canadian and much of that tax dodging is legal,” says Diana Gibson, a policy expert with Canadians for Tax Fairness, “Canadians obviously want to see that change.”

“This is costing Canada $10 to $15 billion per year,” says Dennis Howlett, Executive Director of Canadians for Tax Fairness “There are some simple changes that can close the door to corporations using tax havens to avoid paying their fair share.”

Full poll results visit: https://s3.amazonaws.com/leadnow/Environics+Tax+Havens+tabs+Dec+8-17.pdf

For a list of policies to curtail corporate misuse of tax havens visit: http://www.taxfairness.ca/en/node/1041

 

For Leadnow’s petition on corporate tax havens visit: https://act.leadnow.ca/tax-avoiders/ Media contacts

  • Brittany Smith, Fair Economy Campaigner: 416-841-4325
  • Diana Gibson, Policy expert with Canadians for Tax Fairness: 780-910-0665

 

Leadnow.ca is an independent advocacy organization founded in 2010. The Leadnow.ca community has chosen four areas of focus: a fair economy, strong democracy, just society, and clean environment for all generations. Its members have ranked closing tax havens as one of its top priorities.

 

Canadians for Tax Fairness is a national organization that has been working to raise awareness about the need for action on tax havens, tax avoidance and tax fairness since 2011.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6dfbed4a-d2ca-434f-9e19-f68372f97fb4

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9cc6e09-ddc9-482f-a3e5-fb40d32bb1a1

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/856270f2-1c3e-4ada-8139-bd1f64d770b7

CONTACT: Diana Gibson
Canadians for Tax Fairness
(780) 910-0665
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.