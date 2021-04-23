UPDATE — Nonprofit Whole Family Health Center uses Sage Intacct to boost accounting efficiency 80% and gain agility during COVID-19

Breaking News
Florida healthcare provider eliminates nearly 50 hours of manual accounting work per month and reduces its financial close time by 73%

ATLANTA, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today shared the financial management efficiencies and insights Whole Family Health Center gained by moving its financial software to the cloud. Migrating from Sage 50 to Sage Intacct – just as the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020 – Whole Family’s finance team has been able to absorb new workloads and demands triggered by the pandemic. Overall accounting efficiency has leapt at Whole Family, a nonprofit healthcare provider on Florida’s Treasure Coast, as it has eliminated nearly 50 hours of manual accounting work each month and reduced its monthly close time by 73%.

Improved efficiency and capacity have been critical as Whole Family added 10 new providers during COVID-19 at clinics in Fort Pierce and Vero Beach. As a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) Look-Alike, Whole Family Health Center provides services to underserved communities and clients regardless of their socio-economic status. In addition, new federal funding brought strict reporting requirements that were challenging – with Sage Intacct’s robust dimensional reporting, Whole Family is now meeting those nonprofit reporting requirements with ease.

“We have a lot on our plate, and Sage Intacct has been very helpful in how we can run reports by funding source and any other dimension,” said Sabrina Rivera, AP and payroll specialist at Whole Family. “Our COVID-related grant reporting would have been difficult if we were relying on spreadsheets. We don’t have the luxury of the days it would have required to produce those customized reports.”

Founded in 2013 and growing its workforce from 60 to 105 full-time staff over the last four years, Whole Family has realized several transformational improvements with its move to Sage Intacct, including:

  • Eliminated nearly 50 hours of manual work each month. Whole Family is saving 20 hours per month in reporting by using tagged dimensions including location, department, and funding sources without the need for Excel. It is saving another eight hours in expense management by connecting Sage Intacct and a credit and expense management solution, six hours in manual check signing in accounts payable, and is on track to save another six hours with the Sage Intacct Fixed Assets module.
  • Reduced the monthly close from 30 to eight days. Automation and ease of use allow Rivera to reconcile bank transactions and manage journal entries daily, rather than in month-end rush, contributing to a 73% reduction in close time. Furthermore, financial information is more accurate and delivered more quickly to executives and the board of directors, helping the organization navigate the challenges of COVID-19.
  • Improved speed and insights with dimensional reporting. Whole Family now has deeper insights into costs and revenue (including grants, Medicare and Medicaid, and insurance carriers) with Sage Intacct dimensional reporting.
  • Reduced overtime, enabling focus on higher-value initiatives. Rivera logged significant overtime just keeping pace with basic accounting before the move to Sage Intacct. “Sage Intacct has saved us so much time and let me focus on other things,” she said, citing an ongoing payroll system implementation, additional Sage Intacct training, analytics and reporting, and HRSA (Health Resources & Services Administration) requirements.

Overseeing a cost-sensitive nonprofit, Whole Family’s executive team was initially skeptical that a new accounting platform was needed. Once Sage Intacct was implemented, they have been delighted with marked improvements in reporting speed, depth, and presentation. “Our executive team has been giving us compliments on how great the reporting has been with Sage Intacct. They can understand the reports and the numbers very easily,” added Rivera.

For more information on how Whole Family Health Center is benefiting from its graduation to Sage Intacct, read the full case study here.

