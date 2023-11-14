A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

GREEN BAY, Wis., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Do you remember receiving your first touch-screen smartphone? For many, it was a profound experience filled with awe and curiosity. The ergonomic form factor of a touch screen made interacting with the device feel natural and fun. The bright screens with detailed apps and icons looked so colorful and engaging, drawing you into the fun features that your device was capable of.

Touch screens and smart devices are staples of modern convenience, which clearly begs the question: will our toasters have this type of technology in the future?

The answer is yes! Inspirex™ has made this apparent science fiction a reality by bringing this future technology to the present with their new Interactive Touchscreen Toaster.

You can experience the sensation of getting a new touch-screen device all over again. You can give this experience to a loved one for the upcoming holidays by gifting them this appliance.

This innovative 2-slice wide slot toaster is designed to elevate the toasting experience. Say goodbye to the guesswork and accidentally burnt toast because this toaster does all the thinking for you. The intuitive touchscreen control panel features eight bread type icons, seven browning level choices, add-time, defrost, and reheat settings that automatically cook bread to your specifications. A digital countdown timer displays the remaining toasting time, so you’ll know the exact moment your toast will spring up ready to be buttered!

Whether you prefer a golden crunch or a warm, gentle toast, this toaster ensures perfection with every slice. From bagels, pastries, and waffles to your favorite type of bread, prepare breakfast your way with style and ease.

Its sleek, contemporary design allows it to fuse with any kitchen aesthetic, but will catch the attention of guests when they see the stylish toaster cook a delicious breakfast.

This pioneer of the breakfast future is available exclusively at Walmart; online at https://bit.ly/3Qzc6PX and in select store locations at a low price so that everyone can have this experience. See the look of amazement and curiosity when your loved ones unwrap their brand-new Inspirex™ Touch Screen Toaster, never looking back on the way they used to make toast.

