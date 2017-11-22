UPDATE — November ex-dividend Date Clarification

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX:HWO) (“High Arctic” or the “Corporation”) is providing an update to the previously announced ex-dividend date for its upcoming December dividend. The dividend is payable on December 14, 2017 to holders of High Arctic common shares of record at the close of business on November 30, 2017. The ex-dividend date is November 29, 2017. The dividend is designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian Income Tax purposes.

About High Arctic

High Arctic is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “HWO”. The Corporation’s principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry.

High Arctic’s largest operation is in Papua New Guinea where it provides drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps and drilling support equipment on a rental basis. The Canadian operation provides well servicing, well abandonment, snubbing and nitrogen services and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Western Canada.

