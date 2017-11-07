UPDATE — Profit Recovery Partners Announces Paul J. Bottiaux, MBA as Chief Financial Officer

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) announced today that it has named Paul J. Bottiaux, MBA the firm’s Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, he will oversee PRP’s accounting and Human Resources business units. With a strong background in the technology and financial industries, Mr. Bottiaux will lend his financial acumen and risk management expertise to PRP in its goal to achieve 28% growth in 2018.

Mr. Bottiaux boasts a strong record of uncovering process efficiencies and cost savings opportunities that contribute to financial results. Before joining PRP, he served as Vice President of Finance and CFO for Panasonic Avionics Corporation, the in-flight entertainment technology division of Panasonic. Key accomplishments during his tenure at Panasonic include the establishment of a cash flow improvement team that improved cash flow at the firm by 30%, and driving a global cost reduction initiative to reduce operating expenses.

PRP founder and CEO Don Steiner said on the announcement: “Paul’s strong background in discovering and implementing high-impact cost savings solutions and commitment to client satisfaction makes him a perfect fit for our culture at PRP. His passion for ‘finding a way’ and proven financial agility will without a doubt be felt within all levels of the company.”

About Profit Recovery Partners, LLC

Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) develops, implements, and manages cost reduction solutions for Fortune 1000 companies, law firms, private equity firms, and private companies throughout North America. Its industry experience and more than $2.4 billion in annual managed spend, as well as its program for ongoing support and verification, drive PRP’s continued commitment to award-winning service. PRP’s spend management, supplier management, and procurement strategies have resulted in more than $3 billion in client savings. To learn more, visit www.prpllc.com or call 877-484-7776.

