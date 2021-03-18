Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / UPDATE — Pushpay Invests in Digital Innovation of the Church with Sponsorship of Code for the Kingdom Virtual Hackathon Event

UPDATE — Pushpay Invests in Digital Innovation of the Church with Sponsorship of Code for the Kingdom Virtual Hackathon Event

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

The hackathon brings together bright minds to solve some of today’s most challenging ministry problems

REDMOND, Wash., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pushpay (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, ‘Pushpay’ or ‘the Company’), the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for the faith-based, non-profit, and education sectors, is partnering to support Code for the Kingdom Seattle in a hackathon event March 19-20. The virtual event, themed digital transformation, brings together bright entrepreneurs and technologists to use their talents to build new tools and technology to help tackle some of the challenges churches face today.

Code for the Kingdom hosts hackathons globally throughout the year. Their mission meets at the intersection of faith and technology, aligning with Pushpay’s goal to help foster a connection between these two industries. Developers, church workers and leaders, entrepreneurs, creatives, investors, nonprofits, and anyone else interested in using their skills to ideate and build ways to support their community and churches are welcome to apply to participate. The event will kick off with one minute pitches from participants who have an idea or problem to solve, then, remaining participants will choose what team to join. The rest of the evening is spent working to develop solutions, before ultimately presenting to a panel of judges.

“Code for the Kingdom brings together amazingly talented individuals that represent the future of developers within the faith sector,” said Molly Matthews, CEO of Pushpay. “As technology becomes more embedded in our day-to-day lives, we are eager to partner with organizations in our community to help drive innovation, and feel it’s vital to support these types of opportunities amidst a time of digital transformation within the Church.”

In light of the global pandemic, technology adoption was accelerated by many churches. Last year, the Barna Group reported that a quarter of U.S. pastors (26%) surveyed during March 20-23, shortly after social distancing began, said their greatest priority for their church was putting technology solutions in place. As it’s becoming increasingly more important for churches to adopt a digital strategy, Pushpay not only strives to deliver direct tools and solutions for customers, but is actively seeking opportunities to be involved in innovative technology initiatives alongside organizations such as Code for the Kingdom.

“As adoption of technology was fast-tracked this past year, encouraging innovation has never been more vital,” said Christopher Lim, co-organizer of Code for the Kingdom Seattle. “That’s why we’re  delighted to have Pushpay as one of our sponsors for this year’s event. As a leading company in the faith sector, they were a natural fit to be part of our hackathon. Pushpay’s vision for the future of technology in the Church aligns with our goal this year of encouraging digital transformation.”

Pushpay’s sponsorship will provide financial support for the organizers to host a successful event. To sign up for this year’s Code for the Kingdom, view this link. To learn more about Pushpay, visit www.pushpay.com.

About Pushpay
Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, and a church management system (ChMS) to the faith sector, non-profit organizations and education providers located predominantly in the United States (US) and other jurisdictions. Our leading solutions simplify engagement, payments and administration, enabling our Customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities.

Church Community Builder is an affiliate of Pushpay Holdings Limited and provides a Software as a Service (SaaS) church management system predominantly in the US and other jurisdictions. Church Community Builder provides a platform that churches use to connect and communicate with their community members, record member service history, track online giving and perform a range of administrative functions. Combined, Pushpay and Church Community Builder deliver a best-in-class, fully integrated ChMS, custom community app and giving solution for customers in the US faith sector. For more information, visit www.pushpay.com.

About Code for the Kingdom
Code for the Kingdom is a weekend hackathon and ongoing ecosystem where global issues are tackled from a Christian perspective. The sixth Seattle Code for the Kingdom hackathon builds upon the success of the previous hackathons, as well as the 2015 Global hackathon and previous regional hackathons, which have already gathered over 3500 technologists to create over 330 projects to do good. This largest ever global faith-inspired tech collaboration will continue to activate technologists and other creative people to give their skills and some time as their contribution to the mission field, and it will also leverage the skills and insights of entrepreneurs, designers, and technologists to foster an entrepreneurial culture with Christian values.

Media / PR Contact:
Uproar PR for Pushpay
Brittany Johnson
[email protected]
312-878-4575 x246 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.