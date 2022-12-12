The global resin market size was valued at USD 521.6 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 521.6 billion in 2021 to USD 667.6 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period.

Chicago, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global resin market is expected to exhibit strong growth, reaching USD 667.6 billion by 2028. As per the report titled “Resin Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyvinyl Chloride, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Polyurethane, Polystyrene and Others), By End Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028″ observes that the market size in 2021 stood at USD 521.6 billion and USD 667.6 billion in 2028. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period.

DuPont and Celanese have a Deal whereby DuPont will Sell Celanese the Majority of its Mobility and Materials Business

In February 2022, DuPont and Celanese have a deal in place to sell Celanese the majority of the mobility and materials business. 3.5 billion USD in net sales are represented by this binding agreement in the business lines of performance resins and innovative solutions. With unmatched manufacturing capability, scale, and technical expertise, the company will be able to develop a market-leading portfolio and serve the consumer, automotive, and industrial markets.

Request a Sample Copy of the Resin Market Report: https://marketsnresearch.com/sample/1590

Market Overview

The construction and automotive industries’ rising need for polypropylene is anticipated to expand the resin market. The demand for private vehicles was sparked by increased consumer purchasing power, propelling the automotive sector and fostering market expansion. The pharmaceutical, food & beverage, consumer products, and e-commerce industries’ rising demand for packaging solutions will fuel the market’s expansion. High levels of plastic are used due to changing consumer lives and demanding work schedules. This element offers the market a chance for expansion. The price of resin was affected by changes in crude oil, which will limit market expansion.

Growth Factor

Growing Demand for Polypropylene in the Automotive Industry Will Fuel Market Expansion

The demand for polypropylene (P.P.) is anticipated to rise in the construction, automotive, and medical sectors. It is extremely economical and provides chemical resistance in auto parts used in the automotive industry. The demand for individual vehicles has increased due to the expanding population and emerging economies, which has aided market expansion. It is also used in the automotive industry and has applications in the medical sector. It shields medical equipment from moisture and offers high flexural strength and resistance to harsh weather conditions. These elements are probably going to fuel the resin market’s expansion.

Unstable Raw Material Prices to Limit Market Growth

Raw resin materials include hydrocarbon fuels like sand, salt, natural gas, coal, crude oil, and coal. Natural gas is used extensively in polyethylene (P.E.) production because it is widely available and reasonably priced there. Due to the intense competition in the area, resins are in high demand, and P.E. producers export many of their products. Global price volatility for the resin is anticipated to continue due to supply-demand fluctuations. Most raw materials are produced in the downstream petrochemical processes. Political unrest, supply-demand imbalances, and seasonal variations are the main causes of crude oil price volatility.

Enquiry to puchase of the report @ https://marketsnresearch.com/buying-request/1590

List of Key Players Profiled in the Resin Market Report

DuPont (U.S.)

Arkema (France)

BASF SE (Germany)

INEOS Holdings Ltd. (U.K.)

Hexion (U.S.)

Invista (U.S.)

Lyondellbasell (Netherlands)

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation (Japan)

Mitsui Chemicals (Japan)

Nova Chemicals (Canada)

Qenos (Australia)

Radici Group (Italy)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Repsol (Spain)

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Toray Group (Japan)

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Resin Market @ https://marketsnresearch.com/sample/1590

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the resin market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in June 2021, Iupital MA series, a polyacetal resin of medical grade, was created by Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics. This line of goods allows better design options for compact and lightweight medical equipment and devices by offering a variety of high-rigidity, standard, low-friction, and high-flow grades.

Notable Industry Development

February 2022: RegXcellence, a new service for regulatory excellence for plastic additives, was introduced by BASF. RegXcellence offers digital solutions with advisory support to streamline the management of regulatory issues and hasten innovation opportunities. This launch will facilitate specialized access to a variety of international regulatory support.

Ask for pricing @ https://marketsnresearch.com/buying-request/1590

Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 4.20 % 2028 Value Projection 667.6 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 521.6 billion Historical Data for 2018 – 2021 Segments covered By Type, By End User, and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

Segmentation of Global Resin Market

Global Resin Market – By Type

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyvinyl Chloride

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Polyamide

Polycarbonate

Polyurethane

Polystyrene

Others

Global Resin Market – By End User

Packaging

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods/Lifestyle

Electrical & Electronics

Agriculture

Others

Ask For Your Customization @ https://marketsnresearch.com/customization-request/1590

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest resin market share over the forecast period. The main reason for this is the existence of significant plastic-producing and -consuming nations like China and India. In addition, the area has reasonable access to labor and raw materials, which has encouraged several enterprises to set up production facilities. China is a significant producer of cell phones, televisions, and laptops. The quick movement in customer preferences toward electronics for daily tasks also drives the industry in this area.

Further Report Findings

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to gain a huge portion of the global resin market share in the coming years due to the existence of significant plastic-producing and -consuming nations like China and India.

in the coming years due to the existence of significant plastic-producing and -consuming nations like China and India. The region also has affordable access to labour and raw materials, allowing for the establishment of various manufacturing facilities.

In Europe, the growth in this region is primarily driven by because the automotive industry is using it more and more. Due to their favourable physical characteristics, such as corrosion prevention, electrical insulation, and other attributes, plastics are used in automobiles.

Download PDF Broucher @ https://marketsnresearch.com/sample/1590

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazines, Case Studies, Research Papers or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@marketsnresearch.com

About Markets N Research

When it comes to investing and money matters, you need the leading market research consultancy firm to help you make the right decisions during the toughest business questions and decisions. Markets N Research is the leading research company offering both tactical and strategic support to all our customers. Customer satisfaction is our goal and that is why, we have a team of skilled and experienced specialist with the ability to do data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions to ensure that our clients make informed decisions when coming to investing in the market.

Markets N Research team is comprised of well skilled and equipped personnel ready to concur any upcoming challenges in the market sector for both individual people and organization around the world. We know time is money, and therefore we ensure we solve your problem within the shortest time possible to prevent delays or missing any opportunities. We use globally accepted techniques with a little innovation from our staff in solving all your market research related challenges.

Contact Us:

Markets N Research

US: +1-773-649-1529

Email:- sales@marketsnresearch.com

Website: https://marketsnresearch.com/

Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/markets-n-research

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsnr

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Markets-N-Research-108839598639025

Browse More Latest Market Research Reports News @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/search/organization/MarketsNResearch

Browse More Chemical Industry Reports @ https://marketsnresearch.com/category/chemicals-and-materials/chemicals/2

Ammonia Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By End Users (Fertilizers, Chemicals, Refrigeration, Textile, Household & Industrial Cleaning (Fibers & Plastics, Pharmaceutical and Others), By Form (Liquid, Powder and Gas) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028fortu

Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO) Market by MRO Type (Industrial MRO, Facility MRO, Electrical MRO, Others), Provider (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket), End Use (Manufacturing, Electrical, Facility, Construction, Mining, Aerospace and Defense, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Automotive, Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas, Others) Technology (3D Printing, AR/VR, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Predictive Maintenance, Big Data Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), Others) Application (Predictive Analysis, Mobility, Performance Monitoring, Inspection, and Functionality, Others) and Region – Global Forecast to 2028

Printing Ink Market, By Type (Solvent-based, Water-based, Oil-based, UV, UV-LED, and Others); By Process (Lithographic Printing, Flexographic Printing, Gravure Printing, Digital Printing, and Other); By End-use (Packaging, Commercial and Publication, Textiles, and Others) Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Post COVID-19 Scenario 2020 – 2028

Global Demulsifiers Market, By Type (Oil Soluble, and Water Soluble); By Application (Crude Oil, Petro Refineries, Sludge Oil Treatment, Oil-based Power Plants, Lubricant Manufacturing, and Other); Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Post COVID-19 Scenario 2021 – 2028

Global Optically Clear Adhesives Market, By Resin Type (Acrylic, Silicone, Polyvinyl Acetate, Polyurethane, Epoxy, and Others); By Application (Mobile Phones, Television, Tablets, Monitors, Automotive, Outdoor Signage, and Others); Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Post COVID-19 Scenario 2021 – 2028