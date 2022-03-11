Breaking News
UPDATE – SEACOR Marine Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

HOUSTON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $48.0 million, operating loss was $14.7 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $12.9 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $36.0 million, operating loss of $16.9 million, and DVP of $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Notable fourth quarter items include:

  • Increased utilization across all regions and asset classes, with average utilization rates of 73%, the highest since the third quarter of 2014.
  • The Company was down to five laid-up vessels at the end of 2021.
  • 27% and 24% improvement in consolidated DVP compared to the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine was $15.8 million ($0.62 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $38.8 million ($1.54 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, fourth quarter 2021 results compare to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $43.7 million, operating loss of $14.3 million, and DVP of $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. For the third quarter of 2021, net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine’s continuing operations was $5.8 million ($0.23 loss per basic and diluted share), primarily due to gains on asset dispositions and the extinguishment of debt with no similar transactions in the fourth quarter.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“The Company’s business continued to improve during the fourth quarter. Despite our usual seasonally lower activity, we saw very healthy levels of both contracted activity and tendering activity. I am encouraged by the levels of inquiries. Our focus during recent months has been to prepare and position the fleet to participate fully in the market up-cycle. The recent acquisition of an additional five PSVs, which were previously part of an unconsolidated joint venture, are further bolstering our participation in this up-cycle.

Our active efforts over the last three years to simplify our structure and maximize cost efficiencies while expanding our fleet should position us well for an improved market. Strong commodity prices are creating increasing demand for our services.

Finally, I want to address the recent tragic events in Ukraine. The war could disrupt access to a major source of qualified labor in the maritime industry and we are preparing accordingly. The Company employs over 100 mariners from the region and we are working diligently to support them and their families in these troubled times. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
___________________

(1 ) Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels).  DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures.  DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP.  See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide.  SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair.  Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters.  Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements.  Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made.  The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law.  It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any).  These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.
For all other requests, contact InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)

    Three Months Ended December 31,     Year ended December 31,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Operating Revenues   $ 47,967     $ 36,021     $ 170,941     $ 141,837  
Costs and Expenses:                                
Operating     35,036       25,563       127,406       91,145  
Administrative and general     10,742       8,531       37,639       40,051  
Lease expense     2,664       1,798       6,085       7,525  
Depreciation and amortization     14,198       15,247       57,395       57,167  
      62,640       51,139       228,525       195,888  
(Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net           (1,796 )     20,436       (17,588 )
Operating Loss     (14,673 )     (16,914 )     (37,148 )     (71,639 )
Other Income (Expense):                                
Interest income     57       61       1,302       1,273  
Interest expense     (6,380 )     (8,288 )     (28,111 )     (30,691 )
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees           (11 )     (7 )     (47 )
Gain on debt extinguishment                 61,994        
Derivative gains (losses), net     4       (894 )     391       4,310  
Foreign currency (losses), net     (357 )     (1,286 )     (1,235 )     (1,294 )
(Loss) Gain from return of investments in 50% or less owned companies and other, net           (19 )     9,441       (19 )
      (6,676 )     (10,437 )     43,775       (26,468 )
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (21,349 )     (27,351 )     6,627       (98,107 )
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense     (1,009 )     1,865       11,493       (22,924 )
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (20,340 )     (29,216 )     (4,866 )     (75,183 )
Equity in Earnings Gains (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies     4,494       (9,681 )     15,078       (8,163 )
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations     (15,846 )     (38,897 )     10,212       (83,346 )
Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)           50       22,925       364  
Net (Loss) Income     (15,846 )     (38,847 )     33,137       (82,982 )
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries           (31 )     1       (4,067 )
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.   $ (15,846 )   $ (38,816 )   $ 33,136     $ (78,915 )
                                 
Net (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:                                
Basic   $ (0.62 )   $ (1.54 )   $ 0.40     $ (3.20 )
Diluted     (0.62 )     (1.54 )     0.40       (3.20 )
Net Earnings Per Share from Discontinued Operations:                                
Basic   $     $     $ 0.90     $ 0.02  
Diluted                 0.90       0.02  
Net (Loss) Earnings per Share:                                
Basic   $ (0.62 )   $ (1.54 )   $ 1.30     $ (3.18 )
Diluted   $ (0.62 )   $ (1.54 )   $ 1.30     $ (3.18 )
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:                                
Basic     25,520,034       25,265,812       25,444,693       24,785,744  
Diluted     25,520,034       25,265,812       25,495,527       24,785,744  

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)        

    Dec. 31, 2021     Sep. 30, 2021     Jun. 30, 2021     Mar. 31, 2021     Dec. 31, 2020    
Time Charter Statistics:                                          
Average Rates Per Day   $ 11,376     $ 12,120     $ 12,007     $ 11,323     $ 10,931    
Fleet Utilization     73 %     68 %     67 %     55 %     51 %  
Fleet Available Days     5,060       5,108       5,177       5,505       5,824    
Operating Revenues:                                          
Time charter   $ 42,289     $ 41,782     $ 41,474     $ 34,290     $ 32,694    
Bareboat charter     2,870             434       729       732    
Other marine services     2,808       1,881       891       1,493       2,595    
      47,967       43,663       42,799       36,512       36,021    
Costs and Expenses:                                          
Operating:                                          
Personnel     17,098       15,051       14,353       13,418       13,058    
Repairs and maintenance     6,782       6,536       6,959       3,840       3,445    
Drydocking     567       771       2,792       2,217       1,753    
Insurance and loss reserves     1,859       2,189       2,661       1,958       1,669    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     3,254       3,684       2,893       2,202       2,081    
Other     5,476       5,217       2,957       2,672       3,557    
      35,036       33,448       32,615       26,307       25,563    
Direct Vessel Profit (1)     12,931       10,215       10,184       10,205       10,458    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                          
Lease expense     2,664       1,109       1,234       1,078       1,798    
Administrative and general     10,742       9,134       9,152       8,611       8,531    
Depreciation and amortization     14,198       14,306       14,093       14,798       15,247    
      27,604       24,549       24,479       24,487       25,576    
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net           56       22,653       (2,273 )     (1,796 )  
Operating (Loss) Income     (14,673 )     (14,278 )     8,358       (16,555 )     (16,914 )  
Other Income (Expense):                                          
Interest income     57       124       135       986       61    
Interest expense     (6,380 )     (6,403 )     (7,310 )     (8,018 )     (8,288 )  
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees                       (7 )     (11 )  
Derivative gains (losses), net     4       2       30       355       (894 )  
Gain on debt extinguishment                 61,994                
Foreign currency (losses) gains, net     (357 )     245       (657 )     (466 )     (1,286 )  
Gain (Loss) from return of investments in 50% or less owned companies and other, net           9,442       (1 )           (19 )  
      (6,676 )     3,410       54,191       (7,150 )     (10,437 )  
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (21,349 )     (10,868 )     62,549       (23,705 )     (27,351 )  
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense     (1,009 )     (725 )     15,915       (2,688 )     1,865    
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (20,340 )     (10,143 )     46,634       (21,017 )     (29,216 )  
Equity in Earnings Gains (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies     4,494       4,314       2,167       4,103       (9,681 )  
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations     (15,846 )     (5,829 )     48,801       (16,914 )     (38,897 )  
Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)                       22,925       50    
Net (Loss) Income     (15,846 )     (5,829 )     48,801       6,011       (38,847 )  
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries                 1             (31 )  
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.   $ (15,846 )   $ (5,829 )   $ 48,800     $ 6,011     $ (38,816 )  
                                           
Net (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:                                          
Basic   $ (0.62 )   $ (0.23 )   $ 1.92     $ (0.67 )   $ (1.54 )  
Diluted     (0.62 )     (0.23 )     1.79       (0.67 )     (1.54 )  
Net Earnings Per Share from Discontinued Operations:                                          
Basic   $     $     $     $ 0.91     $    
Diluted                       0.91          
Net (Loss) Earnings per Share:                                          
Basic   $ (0.62 )   $ (0.23 )   $ 1.92     $ 0.24     $ (1.54 )  
Diluted   $ (0.62 )   $ (0.23 )   $ 1.79     $ 0.24     $ (1.54 )  
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:                                          
Basic     25,520       25,516       25,435       25,305       25,265    
Diluted     25,520       25,516       28,345       25,305       25,265    
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End     27,432       25,864       25,869       25,683       24,919    

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended
    Dec. 31, 2021     Sep. 30, 2021     Jun. 30, 2021     Mar. 31, 2021     Dec. 31, 2020    
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico                                          
Time Charter Statistics:                                          
Average rates per day worked   $ 15,496     $ 18,702     $ 17,058     $ 15,910     $ 18,405    
Fleet utilization     33 %     27 %     18 %     6 %     7 %  
Fleet available days     1,043       1,062       1,112       1,518       1,797    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     95       246       137       67       45    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     399       469       748       1,270       1,472    
Operating Revenues:                                          
Time charter   $ 5,290     $ 5,289     $ 3,419     $ 1,489     $ 2,352    
Bareboat charter     386             434       729       732    
Other marine services     1,119       1,215       727       546       794    
      6,795       6,504       4,580       2,764       3,878    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                          
Operating:                                          
Personnel   $ 3,136     $ 2,428     $ 1,528     $ 1,744     $ 2,372    
Repairs and maintenance     1,085       1,266       389       654       386    
Drydocking     191       239       777       875          
Insurance and loss reserves     720       462       923       527       507    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     501       259       245       199       208    
Other     200       147       224       77       116    
      5,833       4,801       4,086       4,076       3,589    
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)   $ 962     $ 1,703     $ 494     $ (1,312 )   $ 289    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                          
Lease expense   $ 633     $ 621     $ 703     $ 664     $ 677    
Depreciation and amortization     4,325       3,936       3,287       4,164       5,854    
                                           
Africa and Europe, Continuing Operations                                          
Time Charter Statistics:                                          
Average rates per day worked   $ 9,530     $ 9,551     $ 11,231     $ 11,356     $ 10,837    
Fleet utilization     88 %     77 %     75 %     68 %     61 %  
Fleet available days     1,411       1,417       1,365       1,356       1,472    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     79       52       65       78       138    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status           29       176       346       368    
Operating Revenues:                                          
Time charter   $ 11,883     $ 10,446     $ 11,437     $ 10,502     $ 9,796    
Bareboat charter                                
Other marine services     (416 )     (429 )     (224 )     (269 )     319    
      11,467       10,017       11,213       10,233       10,115    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                          
Operating:                                          
Personnel   $ 3,283     $ 3,147     $ 4,253     $ 3,220     $ 3,511    
Repairs and maintenance     1,846       1,540       2,195       1,191       1,437    
Drydocking     144       337       374       304       1,269    
Insurance and loss reserves     245       323       352       433       511    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     1,019       1,631       887       572       853    
Other     1,740       1,424       2,072       579       (674 )  
      8,277       8,402       10,133       6,299       6,907    
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 3,190     $ 1,615     $ 1,080     $ 3,934     $ 3,208    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                          
Lease expense   $ 371     $ 284     $ 270     $ 356     $ 1,056    
Depreciation and amortization     2,948       3,296       3,305       3,307       2,964    

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
 UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended
    Dec. 31, 2021     Sep. 30, 2021     Jun. 30, 2021     Mar. 31, 2021     Dec. 31, 2020    
Middle East and Asia                                          
Time Charter Statistics:                                          
Average rates per day worked   $ 9,612     $ 10,374     $ 9,292     $ 9,308     $ 9,455    
Fleet utilization     81 %     73 %     81 %     73 %     75 %  
Fleet available days     1,717       1,780       1,820       1,852       1,840    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     38       134       105       115     68    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     178       214       116       239     169    
Operating Revenues:                                          
Time charter   $ 13,402     $ 13,417     $ 13,752     $ 12,575     $ 13,008    
Other marine services     50       85       31       360       927    
      13,452       13,502       13,783       12,935       13,935    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                          
Operating:                                          
Personnel   $ 5,756     $ 5,849     $ 5,378     $ 5,208     $ 5,411    
Repairs and maintenance     1,382       1,610       2,806       903       842    
Drydocking     232       156       1,185       1,066       41    
Insurance and loss reserves     611       707       461       702       501    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     1,042       777       1,081       559       604    
Other     2,148       2,823       43       1,144       3,618    
      11,171       11,922       10,954       9,582       11,017    
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 2,281     $ 1,580     $ 2,829     $ 3,353     $ 2,918    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                          
Lease expense   $ 38     $ 377     $ 35     $ 22     $ 47    
Depreciation and amortization     4,156       4,456       4,663       4,710       4,505    
                                           
Latin America                                          
Time Charter Statistics:                                          
Average rates per day worked   $ 15,944     $ 16,240     $ 17,034     $ 14,751     $ 12,921    
Fleet utilization     83 %     92 %     86 %     85 %     82 %  
Fleet available days     889       849       880       779       716    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     113       58       117       94       66    
Operating Revenues:                                          
Time charter   $ 11,714     $ 12,630     $ 12,866     $ 9,724     $ 7,538    
Bareboat charter     2,484                            
Other marine services     2,055       1,010       357       856       555    
      16,253       13,640       13,223       10,580       8,093    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                          
Operating:                                          
Personnel   $ 4,923     $ 3,627     $ 3,194     $ 3,246     $ 1,764    
Repairs and maintenance     2,469       2,120       1,569       1,092       780    
Drydocking           39       456       (28 )     443    
Insurance and loss reserves     283       697       925       296       150    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     692       1,017       680       872       416    
Other     1,388       823       618       872       497    
      9,755       8,323       7,442       6,350       4,050    
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 6,498     $ 5,317     $ 5,781     $ 4,230     $ 4,043    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                          
Lease expense   $ 1,622     $ (173 )   $ 226     $ 36     $ 18    
‘Depreciation and amortization     2,769       2,618       2,838       2,617       1,924    

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended
    Dec. 31, 2021     Sep. 30, 2021     Jun. 30, 2021     Mar. 31, 2021     Dec. 31, 2020    
Anchor handling towing supply                                          
Time Charter Statistics:                                          
Average rates per day worked   $ 8,069     $ 14,346     $ 11,268     $ 7,778     $ 7,967    
Fleet utilization     66 %     66 %     59 %     67 %     44 %  
Fleet available days     552       552       546       540       641    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     14       61       105           133    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     92       92       118       180     228    
Operating Revenues:                                          
Time charter   $ 2,926     $ 5,224     $ 3,640     $ 2,801     $ 2,236    
Other marine services     (129 )     (151 )     (157 )     (130 )     433    
      2,797       5,073       3,483       2,671       2,669    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                          
Operating:                                          
Personnel   $ 1,389     $ 1,584     $ 1,513     $ 984     $ 1,149    
Repairs and maintenance     608       1,044       471       241       542    
Drydocking     1       (217 )     1,322       54       847    
Insurance and loss reserves     148       193       99       194       199    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     321       388       344       139       258    
Other     556       408       444       270       535    
      3,023       3,400       4,193       1,882       3,530    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                          
Lease expense   $ 353     $ 354     $ 362     $ 400     $ 1,127    
Depreciation and amortization     495       494       495       494       494    
                                           
Fast support                                          
Time Charter Statistics:                                          
Average rates per day worked   $ 8,464     $ 8,455     $ 7,962     $ 7,888     $ 8,074    
Fleet utilization     79 %     70 %     71 %     61 %     60 %  
Fleet available days     2,208       2,208       2,100       2,207       2,300    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     137       300       226       182     155    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     92       178       314       584     549    
Operating Revenues:                                          
Time charter   $ 14,857     $ 13,007     $ 11,827     $ 10,657     $ 11,151    
Bareboat charter     386             434       729       732    
Other marine services     (380 )     (121 )     (249 )     (218 )     (283 )  
      14,863       12,886       12,012       11,168       11,600    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                          
Operating:                                          
Personnel   $ 5,581     $ 4,588     $ 4,802     $ 4,041     $ 4,409    
Repairs and maintenance     2,151       2,313       3,618       1,535       1,604    
Drydocking     494       965       1,178       1,178       912    
Insurance and loss reserves     390       328       507       466       471    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     1,355       1,390       1,154       726       836    
Other     2,156       2,021       1,640       1,141       2,085    
      12,127       11,605       12,899       9,087       10,317    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                          
Lease expense   $ 353     $ 693     $ 352     $ 352     $ 352    
Depreciation and amortization     4,929       4,929       4,931       5,096       5,113    

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended
    Dec. 31, 2021     Sep. 30, 2021     Jun. 30, 2021     Mar. 31, 2021     Dec. 31, 2020    
Supply                                          
Time Charter Statistics:                                          
Average rates per day worked   $ 11,586     $ 11,631     $ 11,921     $ 12,110     $ 11,373    
Fleet utilization     79 %     77 %     80 %     63 %     63 %  
Fleet available days     1,380       1,372       1,274       1,319       1,360    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     117       64       11       105       12    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     117       174       91       315       353    
Operating Revenues:                                          
Time charter   $ 12,675     $ 12,317     $ 12,179     $ 10,082     $ 9,714    
Other marine services     410       221       117       346       482    
      13,085       12,538       12,296       10,428       10,196    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                          
Operating:                                          
Personnel   $ 6,141     $ 4,738     $ 4,044     $ 4,158     $ 3,364    
Repairs and maintenance     2,191       2,078       2,039       1,135       735    
Drydocking           23       180       110       (2 )  
Insurance and loss reserves     280       595       436       474       238    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     998       1,221       1,034       1,003       622    
Other     1,957       988       884       880       1,205    
      11,567       9,643       8,617       7,760       6,162    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                          
Depreciation and amortization     3,155       3,149       2,936       2,977       3,060    
                                           
Specialty                                          
Time Charter Statistics:                                          
Average rates per day worked   $     $     $ 1,571     $ 1,890     $ 2,025    
Fleet utilization     %     %     92 %     100 %     100 %  
Fleet available days     92       92       91       90       92    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings           65       8                
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     92                            
Operating Revenues:                                          
Time charter   $     $     $ 131     $ 170     $ 187    
Other marine services                 23       12       (23 )  
                  154       182       164    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                          
Operating:                                          
Personnel   $ 6     $ 35     $ 99     $ 89     $ 70    
Repairs and maintenance     (28 )     7       104       8       34    
Drydocking                             (3 )  
Insurance and loss reserves     1       3       5       4       (3 )  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     2       6       5       8       3    
Other     18       28       33       26       18    
      (1 )     79       246       135       119    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                          
Depreciation and amortization   $     $     $     $     $ 1,541    

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended
    Dec. 31, 2021     Sep. 30, 2021     Jun. 30, 2021     Mar. 31, 2021     Dec. 31, 2020    
Liftboats                                          
Time Charter Statistics:                                          
Average rates per day worked   $ 23,409     $ 23,137     $ 25,334     $ 26,792     $ 24,561    
Fleet utilization     61 %     55 %     46 %     29 %     27 %  
Fleet available days     828       884       1,167       1,350       1,432    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     58       65       75       67     18    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     184       202       517       776       880    
Operating Revenues:                                          
Time charter   $ 11,831     $ 11,234     $ 13,697     $ 10,580     $ 9,406    
Bareboat charter     2,484                            
Other marine services     1,121       997       688       797       395    
      15,436       12,231       14,385       11,377       9,801    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                          
Operating:                                          
Personnel   $ 4,068     $ 4,033     $ 3,916     $ 3,806     $ 3,742    
Repairs and maintenance     1,859       1,104       716       894       524    
Drydocking     72             112       875       (1 )  
Insurance and loss reserves     1,070       1,170       1,752       719       690    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     589       668       353       320       349    
Other     856       1,672       (58 )     677       1,642    
      8,514       8,647       6,791       7,291       6,946    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                          
Lease expense   $ 1,569     $ (200 )   $ 205     $ 12     $ 19    
Depreciation and amortization     5,171       5,170       5,171       5,659       6,009    
                                           
Other Activity                                          
Operating Revenues:                                          
Other marine services   $ 1,786     $ 935     $ 469     $ 686     $ 1,591    
      1,786       935       469       686       1,591    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                          
Operating:                                          
Personnel   $ (87 )   $ 73     $ (21 )   $ 340     $ 324    
Repairs and maintenance     1       (10 )     11       27       6    
Insurance and loss reserves     (30 )     (100 )     (138 )     101       74    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     (11 )     11       3       6       13    
Other     (67 )     100       14       (322 )     (1,928 )  
      (194 )     74       (131 )     152       (1,511 )  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                          
Lease expense   $ 389     $ 262     $ 315     $ 314     $ 300    
Depreciation and amortization     448       564       560       572       (970 )  

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

    Dec. 31, 2021     Sep. 30, 2021     Jun. 30, 2021     Mar. 31, 2021     Dec. 31, 2020    
ASSETS                                          
Current Assets:                                          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 37,619     $ 42,194     $ 45,446     $ 68,409     $ 32,666    
Restricted cash     3,601       4,160       5,855       3,352       3,352    
Receivables:                                          
Trade, net of allowance for credit loss accounts     55,544       50,343       47,082       42,680       45,325    
Other     6,118       13,750       12,152       11,265       10,924    
Receivables from SEACOR Holdings                       19,332       18,832    
Tax receivable     1,238       101       1,497       1,498       13,556    
Inventories     928       476       425       572       576    
Prepaid expenses and other     3,730       3,851       4,527       2,326       3,230    
Other current assets                       423          
Assets held for sale                             50,235    
Total current assets     108,778       114,875       116,984       149,857       178,696    
Property and Equipment:                                          
Historical cost     1,025,284       989,910       972,267       1,000,430       1,012,873    
Accumulated depreciation     (317,297 )     (303,178 )     (288,882 )     (297,792 )     (291,538 )  
      707,987       686,732       683,385       702,638       721,335    
Construction in progress     15,531       15,577       32,903       32,530       32,327    
Net property and equipment     723,518       702,309       716,288       735,168       753,662    
Right-of-use asset – operating leases     6,608       4,670       5,469       7,046       7,134    
Right-of-use asset – finance leases     100       108       116       121       129    
Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies     71,727       77,426       77,539       79,000       75,308    
Other assets     1,771       2,672       2,781       2,624       2,734    
Total assets   $ 912,502     $ 902,060     $ 919,177     $ 973,816     $ 1,017,663    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                                          
Current Liabilities:                                          
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   $ 1,986     $ 1,269     $ 2,885     $ 5,139     $ 7,030    
Current portion of finance lease liabilities     33       32       32       46       36    
Current portion of long-term debt     31,602       28,875       28,419       34,888       32,377    
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     28,419       23,578       27,163       21,428       29,967    
Due to SEACOR Holdings     274       276       277                
Other current liabilities     22,351       21,109       26,886       29,719       31,467    
Discontinued operations                             30,927    
Total current liabilities     84,665       75,139       85,662       91,220       131,804    
Long-term operating lease liabilities     4,885       4,000       4,072       4,778       4,345    
Long-term finance lease liabilities     76       84       92       97       105    
Long-term debt     332,762       321,641       320,823       431,849       440,510    
Conversion option liability on convertible senior notes           5       7       37       2    
Deferred income taxes     40,682       43,463       46,169       31,766       35,822    
Deferred gains and other liabilities     2,891       2,925       2,951       4,910       3,239    
Total liabilities     465,961       447,257       459,776       564,657       615,827    
Equity:                                          
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:                                          
Common stock     262       245       245       243       235    
Additional paid-in capital     461,931       455,373       454,079       452,290       451,179    
Accumulated Deficit     (22,907 )     (7,059 )     (1,230 )     (50,029 )     (51,839 )  
Shares held in treasury     (1,120 )     (1,120 )     (1,120 )     (1,110 )     (848 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax     8,055       7,044       7,107       7,446       2,790    
      446,221       454,483       459,081       408,840       401,517    
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries     320       320       320       319       319    
Total equity     446,541       454,803       459,401       409,159       401,836    
Total liabilities and equity   $ 912,502     $ 902,060     $ 919,177     $ 973,816     $ 1,017,663    

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

    Three Months Ended
    Dec. 31, 2021     Sep. 30, 2021     Jun. 30, 2021     Mar. 31, 2021     Dec. 31, 2020    
Cash Flows from Continuing Operating Activities:                                          
Net (Loss) Income   $ (15,846 )   $ (5,829 )   $ 48,801     $ 6,011     $ (38,897 )  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                                          
Depreciation and amortization     14,198       14,306       14,093       14,798       15,247    
Deferred financing costs amortization     328       255     254     260     266    
Stock-based compensation expense     1,243       1,294       1,779       849       859    
Debt discount amortization     1,614       1,573       1,787       1,892       1,917    
Allowance for credit losses     585       122       132       24       (146 )  
(Gain) Loss from equipment sales, retirements or impairments           (56 )     (22,653 )     2,273       1,796    
Gain on the sale of Windcat Workboats                       (22,756 )        
Gain on debt extinguishment, net                 (62,749 )              
Gain from return of investment           (9,442 )                    
Derivative (gains) losses     (4 )     (2 )     (30 )     (355 )     894    
Interest on finance lease     1       1             2       1    
Cash settlement payments on derivative transactions, net     (403 )     (414 )     (414 )     (919 )     (441 )  
Currency losses (gains)     357       (245 )   657     466       1,286    
Deferred income taxes     (2,781 )     (2,706 )     14,403       (4,056 )     (254 )  
Equity (earnings) losses     (4,494 )     (4,314 )     (2,167 )     (4,103 )     9,681    
Dividends received from equity investees     817       4,515                      
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:                                          
Accounts receivables     (1,157 )     (3,798 )     16,047       11,345       7,668    
Other assets     1,656       1,561       (1,296 )     1,192       605    
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     7,915       (1,416 )     4,268       (10,296 )     (2,807 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     4,029       (4,595 )     12,912       (3,373 )     (2,325 )  
Cash Flows from Continuing Investing Activities:                                          
Purchases of property and equipment     (443 )     (2,910 )     (926 )     (2,724 )     (2,500 )  
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment                 26,871       3,266          
Proceeds from sale of Windcat Workboats, net cash sold                       38,715          
Net investing activities in property and equipment     (443 )     (2,910 )     25,945       39,257       (2,500 )  
Investments in and advances to 50% or less owned companies     (2,272 )                 (736 )     (1,248 )  
Excess distributions from equity investees           9,442                      
Principal payments on notes due from equity investees     (630 )     179       2,877       919       1,225    
Cash received from acquisition of 50% or less owned company     172                            
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (3,173 )     6,711       28,822       39,440       (2,523 )  
Cash Flows from Continuing Financing Activities:                                          
Payments on long-term debt     (5,981 )     (7,054 )     (56,787 )     (8,302 )     (5,780 )  
Payments on debt extinguishment cost                 (755 )              
Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of offering costs                             1    
Payment on finance lease     (9 )     (9 )     (12 )              
Issuance of stock                 2       8          
Excerise of warrants     1                            
Net cash (used in) financing activities     (5,989 )     (7,063 )     (57,552 )     (8,294 )     (5,779 )  
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents     (1 )           (4,642 )     4,621       979    
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash     (5,134 )     (4,947 )     (20,460 )     32,394       (9,648 )  
Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations                                          
Operating Activities                       (171 )     1,870    
Investing Activities                             (1,436 )  
Financing Activities                                
Effects of FX Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents                             221    
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents from Discontinued Operations:                       (171 )     655    
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash     (5,134 )     (4,947 )     (20,460 )     32,223       (8,993 )  
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period     46,354       51,301       71,761       39,538       48,531    
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period   $ 41,220     $ 46,354     $ 51,301     $ 71,761     $ 39,538    

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS

    Owned     Joint Ventured     Leased-in     Managed     Total  
December 31, 2021                                        
AHTS     4             2             6  
FSV     23       5       1       1       30  
Supply     20       15                   35  
Specialty (1)     1                         1  
Liftboats (2)     9                         9  
      57       20       3       1       81  
December 31, 2020                                        
AHTS     4             2             6  
FSV     26       5       1       1       33  
Supply     15       27             1       43  
Specialty           3                   3  
Liftboats     14             1             15  
CTV Discontinued Operations (1)     40       5                   45  
CTV Continuing Operations     1                         1  
      100       40       4       2       146  

(1) One owned vessel classified as a CTV Operations as of December 31, 2020 was reclassified as a specialty vessel as of January 12, 2021.
(2) In the second quarter of 2021, the Company removed from service four liftboats in this class. Removed from service vessels are not counted in active fleet count.

 

