UPDATE – Sprout Social Investor Conferences

Aug. 11, 2020

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced that management no longer plans to present at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. ET due to a change in management schedules related to the Company’s previously announced follow-on public offering of its Class A common stock (the “Offered Securities”) pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Justyn Howard, Chief Financial Officer Joe Del Preto and Senior Vice President of Global Sales Ryan Barretto will present at:

  • KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Future of Technology Series on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 3:20 p.m. ET (2:20 p.m. CT).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Sprout Social’s investor relations website at http://investors.sproutsocial.com. Following the presentation, an archived replay will be made available at the same location.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at [email protected]; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at [email protected]roadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to the Offered Securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. A copy of the preliminary prospectus can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The Offered Securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Offered Securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, and advocacy solutions to more than 24,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s suite of solutions supports every aspect of a cohesive social program and enables organizations of all sizes to extend their reach, amplify their brand and create the kind of real connection with their consumers that drives their businesses forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social and digital platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Google.

Contact

Media:
Kristin Johnson
Sprout Social
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (312) 281-2073

Investors:
Jason Rechel
Sprout Social
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (773) 570-4892

