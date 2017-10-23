UPDATE — Sunwing Travel Group Introduces New Private Jet Service

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Sunwing Travel Group, North America’s largest vertically integrated travel company, has just added a new line of business to its diverse corporate portfolio with the introduction of SunwingJets, a luxury private jet service. Customers wishing to experience the ultimate in luxury and flexibility can select from a fleet ranging from economical turboprops to executive class luxury jets comfortably accommodating up to 15 passengers. SunwingJets exclusive Concierge Service offers attentive 24/7 service and a highly personalized inflight experience featuring a broad range of amenities and dining options.

Widely known for offering a variety of options to suit all budgets, The Sunwing Travel Group has been increasing its luxury product offering with the continued expansion of Royalton All-In Luxury™ resorts and a variety of vacation upgrade options ranging from private transfers to presidential suites. “We’ve seen an increase in demand for luxury travel products and in particular private jet charter service from our corporate affiliates across the sports, music, and financial sectors, as well as our retail partners specializing in meeting, incentive, and destination weddings”, said Stephen Hunter, CEO & President of Sunwing Travel Group, adding “we are pleased to be able to address this demand and feel this service is a great complement to our existing suite of luxury products”.

About Sunwing Travel Group

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing Travel Group is comprised of Sunwing Vacations and Signature Vacations, two of the leading leisure tour operators in Canada; Sunwing Airlines, Canada’s premier leisure airline; SunwingJets, a luxury private jet charter service and Vacation Express, a growing tour operator in the United States together with the Group’s own travel retail businesses SellOffVacations.com and Luxe Destination Weddings. Blue Diamond Resorts is the Group’s hotel management company, an innovative organization that operates popular resort brands including Royalton Luxury Resorts, Memories Resorts & Spa and Starfish Hotels & Resorts across the Caribbean and Mexico; while NexusTours is a full-service destination management company offering affordably priced and reliable ground transportation, popular tours and excursions, as well as other travel management services.

