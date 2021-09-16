Update: The Chicago School of Professional Psychology Forgives Student Debt

Los Angeles, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (Los Angeles) The Chicago School of Professional Psychology has announced it has used Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to support the relief of $3.5M of student debt for nearly one thousand current and former students

“This is a commitment to put our students first,” said The Chicago School President Michele Nealon, PsyD. “We are committed to their success and forgiving their debt gives them a path forward to continue the pursuit of their educational and professional dreams without the worry of financial burden.”

The CARES Act, passed by Congress in March of last year, allocated nearly $14 billion to higher education institutions and $1 billion to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs). The Chicago School’s student body is 80% women, with the majority of students being students of color. The 42-year old private nonprofit university designated $3.5 million to wipe away the education debt of current and former students at their campuses in Chicago, Dallas, Southern California (LA, Anaheim & San Diego), Washington DC., New Orleans, and Online.

A bout The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Integrating theory with hands-on experience, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology provides education rooted in a commitment to innovation, service, and community for thousands of diverse students across the United States and globally. Founded in 1979, the nonprofit, regionally accredited university now features campuses in iconic locations across the country (Chicago, Southern California, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Dallas) and online. To spark positive change in the world where it matters most, The Chicago School has continued to expand its educational offerings beyond the field of psychology to offer more than 30 degrees and certificates in the professional fields of health services, nursing, education, counseling, business, and more. Through its engaged professional model of education, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and an extensive network of domestic and international professional partnerships, The Chicago School’s students receive real-world training opportunities that reflect their future careers. The Chicago School is also a proud affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

CONTACT: Victor Abalos The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (818) 321-5371 [email protected]