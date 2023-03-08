THE COVID-19 DETECTION FOUNDATION (dba VIRUFY) COVID-19 SCREENING THROUGH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE / MACHINE LEARNING TECHNOLOGY IS THE NEWEST MEMBER OF BARDA’S DIVISION OF RESEARCH, INNOVATION, AND VENTURES (DRIVe) MEDICAL COUNTERMEASURES PORTFOLIO

SAN FRANCISCO, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The COVID-19 Detection Foundation (dba Virufy), a 501(c)(3) non-profit research organization (https://virufy.org) developing a smartphone app for rapid COVID-19 screening through artificial intelligence (AI) / machine learning (ML) technology, today announced that it has been awarded a contract from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), a U.S. government agency.

This project aims to research and develop COVID-19 screening through AI / ML Technology. Virufy’s patented and patent-pending solution gathers a patient’s cough/speech data and then, using AI / ML algorithm, rapidly analyzes that data against known COVID-19 Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-positive, and Covid-19 PCR-negative cough datasets to indicate potential active COVID-19 infection. PCR testing is universally acknowledged as the gold standard in molecular diagnostics and COVID-19 testing.

This Virufy project aims to empower individuals, clinicians, employers, and governments with early, actionable COVID-19 information, to provide cost-effective, faster results for capturing and predicting health events and a reduction in overburdening scarce healthcare resources so that timely responses and medical interventions can be better deployed.

While Virufy has obtained a contract with BARDA, the limited funds are contractually restricted to contract deliverables and data collection, and we remain a 501(c)(3) entity principally staffed by volunteers and pro bono vendors.

“We are profoundly appreciative of the hundreds of volunteers and dozens of pro-bono firms that have selflessly donated their time, creativity, expertise, and compassion in support of our Mission of public good, and for BARDA’s / DRIVe’s generous support to fund the advancement of Virufy’s Covid-19 screening through AI / ML technology,” said Virufy CEO, Amil Khanzada. This project has been funded in part with Federal funds from HHS/ASPR and BARDA, under Contract No. 75A50122C00034.

This award is one component of BARDA’s rapidly expanding DRIVe Medical countermeasures portfolio; visit https://drive.hhs.gov to learn more.

The COVID-19 Detection Foundation (dba Virufy) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research organization developing artificial intelligence (AI) / machine learning (ML) technology offering superior, actionable COVID-19 information, to provide faster results for capturing and predicting health events so that timely responses and medical interventions can be deployed.

About HHS, ASPR, and BARDA: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services works to enhance and protect the health and well-being of all Americans, providing for effective health and human services and fostering advances in medicine, public health, and social services. Within HHS, ASPR leads the nation’s medical and public health preparedness for, response to, and recovery from disasters and public health emergencies. As part of ASPR, BARDA provides a comprehensive, integrated, portfolio approach to the advanced research and development, innovation, acquisition, and manufacturing of medical countermeasures – vaccines, drugs, therapeutics, diagnostic tools, and non-pharmaceutical products for public health emergency threats.

To date, BARDA-supported products have achieved over 60 FDA approvals, licensures or clearances. To learn more about BARDA’s COVID-19 Portfolio and BARDA’s COVID-19 Response, visit www.medicalcountermeasures.gov.

