UPDATE – The Oncology Institute Enters Into Value-Based Agreement with MaxHealth

TOI Will Serve Pinellas and Hillsborough County, With Additional Markets Planned

CERRITOS, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, announced a value-based agreement with MaxHealth to provide medical oncology care to patients in Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties. Starting in the Tampa Bay Area, TOI and MaxHealth intend to expand the footprint of the agreement into neighboring counties in coming months.

“We are extremely excited to launch this important partnership with a high-quality primary care organization like MaxHealth,” shared Dr. Daniel Virnich, Chief Operating Officer at TOI. “MaxHealth has a reputation for providing outstanding care coordination and services for patients in the counties that they serve, and we believe that our oncology model is ideally suited to extend exceptional care to their patients that require oncology services.”

TOI uses an outcomes and quality-based incentive model to improve patient satisfaction and clinical results. By bringing cutting-edge cancer care into the community setting, including full-service medical oncology care, 170+ clinical trials, blood product transfusions, stem cell transplants, and dispensary services, TOI is reimagining how specialty care can be delivered.

“We are thrilled to partner with TOI to provide best-in-class cancer care for our patients,” added Kim Ficocelli, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer for MaxHealth. “TOI shares our commitment to personalized care and patient satisfaction – we know our patients will be in good hands.”

TOI began serving MaxHealth patient in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties on March 1.

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.6 million patients including clinical trials, stem cell transplants, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced healthcare organizations. With 80+ employed clinicians and more than 600 teammates in more than 50 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

About MaxHealth

The MaxHealth Network is a network of primary care facilities for adults and seniors with over 50 locations throughout Florida. MaxHealth is reinventing the healthcare experience. With a focus on value-based care and provider-patient relationships, our patients experience advanced medical care, delivered by highly-trained, board-certified physicians who treat their patients like family. From caregivers to staff, MaxHealth is devoted to the patient experience. It’s personal to us… it matters. From a friendly greeting at the front desk to a doctor taking extra time to really listen to the patient, this approach can be felt throughout the company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity and expectations. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of The Oncology Institute and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of The Oncology Institute. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the outcome of judicial and administrative proceedings to which The Oncology Institute may become a party or governmental investigations to which The Oncology Institute may become subject that could interrupt or limit The Oncology Institute’s operations, result in adverse judgments, settlements or fines and create negative publicity; changes in The Oncology Institute’s clients’ preferences, prospects and the competitive conditions prevailing in the healthcare sector; failure to continue to meet stock exchange listing standards; the impact of COVID-19 on The Oncology Institute’s business; those factors discussed in the documents of The Oncology Institute filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that The Oncology Institute presently know or currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect The Oncology Institute’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Oncology Institute anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause The Oncology Institute’s assessments to change. The Oncology Institute do not undertake any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing The Oncology Institute’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

