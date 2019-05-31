UPDATE: Top Global Food Manufacturers Rely on JAGGAER Spend Management Solutions

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, today announces that the company’s solutions are in use by 3 of the top 5 global food manufacturing companies, with a combined revenue of $180.69 billion, 6 of the top 10, and 10 of the top 15 global food companies, according to research from the Food Engineering annual report on company rankings. Worldwide revenue from the food and beverage industry has an annual expected growth rate of 11.4%. JAGGAER customers average 99% of spend under management.

With two decades of industry experience, JAGGAER understands the unique challenges facing food manufacturers who have simplified their eProcurement and spend management processes to help maximize the efficiency of their supply chains, whether it’s procuring direct materials and ingredients, packaging, indirect materials, transportation and distribution services, or controlling spend. Some JAGGAER food customers include Ferrero, Godiva, Gruppo Cremonini, illycaffé, Lavazza, Lyons-Magnus, Mondelēz International, Inc. and Pernod Ricard España.

JAGGAER spend management solutions have been developed with input from food manufacturing customers and industry analysts to address the most vexing issues within the supply chain. These include complete control and management of critical supplier networks, enhanced communication between all parties in the supply chain and ability to analyze spend to reduce rising costs. Additionally, JAGGAER produces one of the most powerful sourcing tools available, the Advanced Sourcing Optimizer , delivering flexible, powerful RFX configuration, bid collection with real-time supplier feedback, comprehensive event management and bid analysis and optimization with enhanced award analytics.

_______________________________________

JAGGAER’s REV2019 user group happens October 1-3, 2019 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina in San Diego, CA. REV2019’s central theme is “Educate – Innovate – Accelerate,” and is an expression of the company’s vision of enabling customers to achieve their business goals through effective application of tools designed to simplify procurement for any enterprise.

For more information on REV2019

_______________________________________

About JAGGAER: Global Source to Pay Spend Management Solutions

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company , with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 3.7 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

Visit our media center for more press on JAGGAER or join the conversation on Twitter @JaggaerPro .