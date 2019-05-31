Breaking News
Home / Top News / UPDATE: Top Global Food Manufacturers Rely on JAGGAER Spend Management Solutions

UPDATE: Top Global Food Manufacturers Rely on JAGGAER Spend Management Solutions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, today announces that the company’s solutions are in use by 3 of the top 5 global food manufacturing companies, with a combined revenue of $180.69 billion, 6 of the top 10, and 10 of the top 15 global food companies, according to research from the Food Engineering annual report on company rankings. Worldwide revenue from the food and beverage industry has an annual expected growth rate of 11.4%. JAGGAER customers average 99% of spend under management.

With two decades of industry experience, JAGGAER understands the unique challenges facing food manufacturers who have simplified their eProcurement and spend management processes to help maximize the efficiency of their supply chains, whether it’s procuring direct materials and ingredients, packaging, indirect materials, transportation and distribution services, or controlling spend. Some JAGGAER food customers include Ferrero, Godiva, Gruppo Cremonini, illycaffé, Lavazza, Lyons-Magnus, Mondelēz International, Inc. and Pernod Ricard España.

JAGGAER spend management solutions have been developed with input from food manufacturing customers and industry analysts to address the most vexing issues within the supply chain. These include complete control and management of critical supplier networks, enhanced communication between all parties in the supply chain and ability to analyze spend to reduce rising costs. Additionally, JAGGAER produces one of the most powerful sourcing tools available, the Advanced Sourcing Optimizer, delivering flexible, powerful RFX configuration, bid collection with real-time supplier feedback, comprehensive event management and bid analysis and optimization with enhanced award analytics.

_______________________________________

JAGGAER’s REV2019 user group happens October 1-3, 2019 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina in San Diego, CA. REV2019’s central theme is “Educate – Innovate – Accelerate,” and is an expression of the company’s vision of enabling customers to achieve their business goals through effective application of tools designed to simplify procurement for any enterprise. 

For more information on REV2019
_______________________________________

About JAGGAER: Global Source to Pay Spend Management Solutions  

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 3.7 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.  

Visit our media center for more press on JAGGAER or join the conversation on Twitter @JaggaerPro. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Lundin 
[email protected] 
312-602-2434 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.