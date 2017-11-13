UPDATE – Uppie Award Winners and Show Recap

Phoenix, AZ, Nov. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Uppie Awards Nomination Results and Metrics

Friday November 3rd, Uptick Newswire held the first annual Uppie Awards Show at The Flamingo in Las Vegas, Nevada. With over 30 publicly traded companies from the Micro-Cap space in attendance, the evening began with the final nominations being displayed at the pre-show Meet & Greet Mixer. The Awards Show portion of the event was hosted by Kathryn Donnelly, as Uptick Newswire proudly presented 13 Uppie Awards to deserving CEOs in their respective categories.

Uptick Newswire staff used several metrics while narrowing down the final nominations for the Uppie Awards and selecting the winners. Factors such as how each company presented itself to the market in 2017 were considered, in addition to recent press release news. Detailed up to date financials, good standing on the OTC Markets, and company transparency also were taken in to account. Other determining factors for choosing the winners in each category were company management, accessibility, and revenue growth.

Uptick Newswire would like to congratulate the companies nominated and thank all of those in attendance who helped make the first annual Uppie Awards a success!

Uppie Award Winners:

Most Promising Technology Growth – BioLargo, Inc. (BLGO)

Best Scientific Breakthrough – Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (PBIO)

Best Outstanding Manufactured Products – Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT)

Most Valuable Contributions to the Cannabis Sector – United Cannabis Corp. (CNAB)

Best Advancement in the Hemp Industry – Endexx Corp. (EDXC)

Best Medical Technologies for Human or Animals – PetVivio Holdings Inc. (PETV)

Best Scientific Medical Products – Pro-Dex, Inc. (PDEX)

Most Promising Minerals and Mining Organization – Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CDBMF)

Best Outstanding Digital Services – WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. (TVTV)

Strategic Marketing and Financial Services – Mentor Capital, Inc. (MNTR)

Best Media and Entertainment Company – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL)

Best Turn Around Company – Sterling Consolidated Corp. (STCC)

Best CEO of 2017 – BioLargo, Inc. (BLGO)

Uptick Newswire is working on providing attendees, investors, and followers the video highlights and pictures from the Uppie Awards. Follow us and keep an eye on Uptick’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook for these updates! https://upticknewswire.com/

Source: Uptick Newswire