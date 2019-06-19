Breaking News
Home / Top News / UPDATE – USMJ Plans For WCVC To Lead Joint Cannabis Themed Restaurant Strategy

UPDATE – USMJ Plans For WCVC To Lead Joint Cannabis Themed Restaurant Strategy

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

DALLAS, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE — North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) (“USMJ”) today issued an update to its press release published Monday on its plans with West Coast Venture Group, Corp. (OTCQB: WCVC) (“WCVC”).  The update is a clarification.  The reference to Illegal Burger’s menu in regard to the cannabis additions should specifically indicate that Illegal Burger’s menu additions include only Hemp Derived CBD additions.  The press release from Monday is included in its entirety below with the update.

USMJ Plans For WCVC To Lead Joint Cannabis Themed Restaurant Strategy  

Dallas, Texas – June 17, 2019 – North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) (“USMJ”) today issued an update on its plans with West Coast Venture Group, Corp. (OTCQB: WCVC) (“WCVC”).

WCVC $3 Million In Annual Revenue With $0.07 PPS and $0.20 PPS Potential

WCVC is the owner and operator of Illegal Burger operating in cannabis friendly Colorado and introducing their very own cannabis hemp derived CBD infused menu.  WCVC is a fully reporting company with audited financials reporting over $3 million in annual revenue.  Based on a recent analysis published by WCVC, on conventional market comparable valuations, WCVC can support a $0.20 PPS. 

USMJ has piloted a concept restaurant called The AmeriCanna Cafe.  In a strategy to expand the pilot, USMJ spun the AmeriCanna Cafe off into an independently listed company, Priority Aviation, Inc. (USOTC: PJET).  In accordance with the spinoff deal, PJET is undergoing a name change in conjunction with its new business direction.  Simultaneously, with the spinoff, USMJ entered into a partnership with WCVC to advance the AmeriCanna Cafe restaurant initiative.  Based on WCVC’s momentum stemming from WCVC’s management expertise in the restaurant industry, USMJ and PJET management plan to give WCVC increased authority on the overall AmeriCanna Cafe initiative.  USMJ will provide logistics services and PJET will work primarily as an investor on the AmeriCanna Cafe initiative.

To learn more visit www.USMJ.com and www.GrowUSMJ.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: 

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 

Steven Rash
CEO North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.
[email protected]
+1-800-861-1350
 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.