Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / UPDATE — Velo Flats Marks Rastegar’s Continued Multifamily Platform Expansion in Central Austin

UPDATE — Velo Flats Marks Rastegar’s Continued Multifamily Platform Expansion in Central Austin

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Velo Flats Marks Rastegar’s Fourth Major Property Acquisition within the Past Year in Rapidly Developing Windsor Park Neighborhood

Rastegar Property Company’s Velo Flats

Velo Flat is Rastegar Property Company’s fourth property acquired within the last year in fast growing East Austin.

Velo Flat is Rastegar Property Company’s fourth property acquired within the last year in fast growing East Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rastegar Property Company, a vertically-integrated private real estate investment firm focused on multifamily, office, retail, and industrial asset classes throughout the United States’ Sun Belt region, today announced the acquisition of Velo Flats apartment complex in the bustling Windsor Park neighborhood of East Austin. A section of the city ripe for development, the 70-unit Velo Flats is the fourth property acquired in the neighborhood by Rastegar, who now owns and operates more than 200-units in Windsor Park alone.

Sitting at 2606 Wheless Lane, the nine building, 56,780 square foot complex was built in 1972 on more than three acres of land. This vintage multifamily complex is in a section of the city that is in much need of housing as the nearby State Highway 130 corridor is becoming the industrial backbone of Austin, thanks in large part to Tesla building a $1billion Gigafactory in the area. Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk recently Tweeted about the great need for housing in Austin, and the Velo Flats complex will be redeveloped to attract the young professionals making their way to the city to work at Tesla, as well as the various other top tier tech companies that are establishing larges presences throughout the city.

“East Austin is the fastest growing part of the city, and Rastegar is primed to offer best-in-class housing to all those who are making their way to our amazing city to take advantage of the competitive job market, fantastic weather and unbeatable quality of life that’s offered here,” said Ari Rastegar, Founder and CEO of Rastegar Property Company. “There is an immediate need for housing, and the East Austin sub-pocket is really the only part of the city that hasn’t been fully developed yet, providing a great opportunity for Rastegar to create beautiful living spaces designed to fit the unique culture of Austin.”

Planned redevelopment of the property is expected to be completed in a month. In line with Rastegar Property Company’s core values, design elements that address the health and wellness of its tenants will be executed throughout the property creating state-of-the-art housing specifically tailored to the young professionals and families of today.

“Rastegar continues to be the most active vintage multifamily buyer in Austin,” said Forrest Bass, Managing Director of Investment Sales at Walker & Dunlop. “Ari is a man of his word and he and his incredible team are an absolute pleasure to deal with during real estate transactions. Rastegar’s business plan and vision has not wavered and he continues to acquire and find amazing real estate opportunities in the ever changing post-Covid environment.”  

About Rastegar Property Company
Rastegar Property Company is a technology-enabled private real estate investment firm focused on value-add and development in all asset classes throughout Austin and the southwest United States. Rastegar and its affiliates have co-invested in or directly own and operate over 13.8 million square feet of real estate across projects in 13 states and 35 cities. The firm specializes in acquiring complex or undervalued assets with opportunities to create value through repositioning, redevelopment, and/or improved operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit https://rastegarproperty.com/.

Media Contact
Rob Kreis
FischTank PR
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afdbba2e-48dc-47a9-8061-3b5d0dd5ee51

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.