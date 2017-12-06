UPDATE — Versa Networks Selected as a 2017 Red Herring Top 100 Global Winner

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Versa Networks, a leading provider of next-generation software-based networking and security solutions, today announced that it was named on Red Herring’s Top 100 Global, a list that recognizes the leading private companies from North America, Europe and Asia.

“This inclusion in Red Herring’s Top 100 Global is a testament to our innovation and market leadership in a rapidly expanding and evolving SDN market. Our customers are benefiting from increased IT agility, reduced complexity and lower costs,” said Kumar Mehta, founder and CDO of Versa Networks. “Versa is providing the industry with an answer to the evolving digital needs of enterprises. We pride ourselves on identifying trends and challenges ahead of the curve so that our customers remain competitive.”

Versa’s Cloud IP Platform removes the “hard” from today’s hardware driven networking and secures branch connectivity services. The software platform features a comprehensive set of networking, security and application-aware capabilities. Versa customers can deploy a fully Software Defined Branch (SD-Branch), which combines software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) and software-defined security (SD-Security), to dramatically simplify operations while improving the end-user experience of cloud and SaaS applications. The result is increased IT agility, reduced costs and better productivity for enterprise businesses and managed service provider partners.

“Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. “After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Versa Networks embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Versa Networks should be proud of its accomplishment.”

Like other organizations that have made Red Herring’s Top 100 Global list, Versa Networks fills a critical space in the industry. As organizations are becoming more connected, branch costs and complexity are increasing. To address these challenges as well as the lack of agility in rolling out new branch services, Versa Networks unveiled its SD-Branch in May. This solution enables large enterprises and service providers to further reduce branch complexity costs by software-defining the entire branch and WAN. Also, in response to rapidly growing digital transformation trends, Versa was one of the first in the industry to announce its support for IPV6 SD-WAN. This move was driven by the groundswell of Internet of Things (IoT) devices that are now deployed in network environments as well as by diminishing IPv4 address space, a problem that is sparking increasingly stiff competition for IP addresses.

Last month, the company announced the Versa Cloud IP Platform can optimize unified communications (UC) services (voice and video) across SD-WAN. Versa now features embedded voice and video codecs to provide native mean opinion score (MOS)-based traffic engineering and reporting. These enhancements work to ensure the highest quality end-user experience for UC voice and video services.

Red Herring’s Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work.

Red Herring’s editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy and market penetration. This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track records and standing of startups relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the “buzz” and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models from around the world.

