ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Visory Health , a women-led, patient-first healthtech prescription platform that is transforming the way women, families and caregivers access affordable healthcare through its online prescription discount card, today announces its parent company, XIL Health , made the Inc. 5000 list for a third consecutive time thanks to Visory Health. Ranking at No. 867 overall, No. 76 in the health services category, and No. 97 in Florida, XIL Health had an explosive growth rate of 682%.

XIL Health accredits its impressive growth this year to Visory Health, which saw record-breaking growth and recently became the fourth most-used prescription discount card in the nation. Visory Health leverages new cloud-based technology benefiting both pharmacies and consumers. It is available in over 30,000 pharmacies nationwide and has helped more than 2.97 million consumers save more than $3.25 billion on prescription medication since March 2022. Unlike most other prescription discount cards, Visory Health works directly with pharmacies instead of third parties. XIL Health has become part of an exclusive group of companies making the list three years in a row, ranking No. 4848 in 2021 and No. 945 in 2022.

“We’ve had our heads down focused on creating a solution that greatly improves the way Americans interact with their pharmacies and access affordable medications. With transparency as a company cornerstone, Visory Health is challenging the expensive and confusing healthcare system. Our rapid nationwide adoption has proven that Visory Health has become a necessary healthcare tool for people this year,” said Visory Health and XIL Health CEO and Founder Susan Lang.

“Visory Health and XIL Health work together to create healthier communities through the combination of innovative technology and lower-cost prescription medication. These two leaders in healthcare continue to be a force for good, working with pharmacies and consumers for the betterment of our collective health,” said Senior Vice President of Growth at Visory Health Alexandra Robertson. “We are ushering in a new era of healthcare and we’re proud to be one of the standout companies driving that growth for the last three years.”

Lang, Visory Health’s and XIL Health’s founder, has just been named to the 2023 Forbes 50 Over 50 list and last year won the 2022 Inc. Female Founder 100 award . XIL Health has also received previous recognition with awards such as Inc. Best Workplaces , Inspiring Workplaces , Healthcare Technology Report’s Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies and is a certified WBENC (Women’s Business Enterprise National Council). For more information on Visory Health, visit www.visoryhealth.com .

About Visory Health

Visory Health is an innovative pharmacy program that allows healthcare consumers to access lower-cost prescription medicines bringing more affordable and accessible medications nationwide. Its prescription savings card works for everyone and is especially focused on women, families, caregivers, and pets. For more information visit www.visoryhealth.com/.

With a mission to help clients re-imagine business for greater success in the future, XIL Health is a strategic analytics and technology company dedicated to giving businesses what they need to compete and win in today’s uncertain healthcare market. The team works with PBMs, retail pharmacies, hospitals, health plans, startups, infusion companies, LTC pharmacies and physician groups to help them pivot, change their economics and find new opportunities within the rapidly changing pharmaceutical industry. For more information, visit www.xilhealth.com .