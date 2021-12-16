Breaking News
UPDATE — Webscale Delivers 8th Blockbuster Cyber Weekend For Global Commerce

Fast and Secure Customer Experiences with 100% Uptime Over the Holiday Weekend

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Webscale, the Cloud Platform for Modern Commerce, has successfully concluded another spectacular Black Friday / Cyber Weekend for the eighth consecutive year. The Webscale SaaS platform ensured 100% uptime, enterprise-grade security and blazing-fast performance across thousands of B2C and B2B ecommerce storefronts.

Conscious of supply chain-related challenges due to COVID-19, consumers began their holiday shopping early, and retailers kicked off sales events sooner than ever before. Despite 2021 Black Friday sales being down marginally by 1.4% to $8.9 billion from $9.03 billion in 2020, the National Retail Federation expects retail sales for November, and December, to grow as much as 11.5% over the same period last year.

Powered by the Webscale cloud platform, merchants were able to:

  • Deliver 100% uptime and blazing-fast performance for their storefronts while reporting more than 15 billion traffic requests
  • Process 7.2 million checkouts just through the month of November
  • Defend against malicious bots with more than 76 million denial or redirect responses. Bot attacks accounted for 68% of all attacks in November 2021
  • Improve mobile performance by an average of 20+ points and desktop performance by 50+ points in Core Web Vitals
  • Report 200% mobile performance improvement with new PWA storefronts

While reputed global brands including Office Depot, Walmart and GameStop fell victim to outages due to peak traffic hitting their sites, merchants on the Webscale platform, with access to our patented predictive auto-scaling and high availability (HA) architecture, ensured their storefronts scaled without limits to serve bargain hungry consumers.

Notable Webscale customers in the footwear, luxury food and baby gear segments witnessed large volumes of traffic across the Black Friday / Cyber Monday weekend, scaling up to tens of servers in minutes as customers flooded in. Webscale customers in the fashion segment served 2X more mobile shoppers than 2020, a clear sign that mobile commerce is here to stay, and rapidly becoming the shopping channel of choice for many market segments.

About Webscale

Webscale is powering modern commerce with a SaaS platform that leverages distributed systems, cloud, automation, machine learning, and DevOps protocols to address the needs of growing brands. With use cases across a variety of ecommerce platforms and architectures, Webscale simplifies the deployment and day to day management of storefronts, including headless and progressive web application infrastructure, and across any self-hosted or fully hosted commerce cloud. Deployed in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, Webscale powers Fortune 1000 brands including Dollar General, Unilever, Swarovski, Olympus, Regal Cinemas and thousands of other B2C, B2B, and B2E ecommerce storefronts across 12 countries. Webscale has offices in Santa Clara, CA, Boulder, CO, San Antonio, TX, Bangalore, India and London, UK.

Webscale, CloudEDGE and Webscale STRATUS are Webscale Networks, Inc. brands. For more information, visit www.webscale.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

