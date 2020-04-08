UPDATE — Zoom Provides Update on 90-Day Plan to Bolster Key Privacy and Security Initiatives

Creates CISO Council and Advisory Board

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today published a blog post by founder and CEO Eric Yuan with an update on its 90-day plan to better identify, address, and fix issues proactively and improve the safety, privacy, and security of Zoom’s platform. This update includes the creation of a CISO Council and Advisory Board and the hiring of Alex Stamos, former Chief Security Officer of Facebook, as an outside advisor.

The Company will also be hosting its first weekly webinar led by Eric Yuan on April 8, 2020 at 10am PT to provide privacy and security updates to its community and address community questions live.

The full text of the blog post is as follows:

As I mentioned in my message on April 1 , Zoom has seen tremendous growth and new use cases emerge over the past few weeks, and we are committed to ensuring that the safety, privacy, and security of our platform is worthy of the trust of all of our users — both new and existing. In that post, I laid out a 90-day plan with steps that we are going to take, and we’ve wasted no time.

To that end, I am excited to announce two developments: we have officially formed our CISO Council and Advisory Board, including security leaders from across industries; and Alex Stamos has joined Zoom as an outside advisor to assist with the comprehensive security review of our platform.

Zoom CISO Council and Advisory Board Members

Collaboration across the industry is one of the most effective ways to ensure we are implementing security and privacy best practices. I am truly humbled that — in less than a week after announcing our 90-day plan — some of the most well-respected CISOs in the world have offered us their time and services. This includes CISOs from HSBC, NTT Data, Procore, and Ellie Mae, among others. The purpose of the CISO Council will be to engage with us in an ongoing dialogue about privacy, security, and technology issues and best practices — to share ideas, and collaborate.

Within our CISO Council, we are establishing an Advisory Board that will include a subset of CISOs who will act as advisors to me personally. This group will enable me to be a more effective and thoughtful leader and will help ensure that privacy and security are at the forefront of everything we do at Zoom. The initial members of our Advisory Board will include security leaders from VMware, Netflix, Uber, Electronic Arts, and others.

Alex Stamos Joins Zoom as an Advisor

One of the important commitments under our 90-day plan is to conduct a comprehensive security review of our platform, and third-party experts will be critical to this effort. To that end, Alex Stamos has joined Zoom as an outside advisor.

Alex is a widely respected expert on cybersecurity. He is currently an Adjunct Professor at Stanford’s Freeman-Spogli Institute and a visiting scholar at the Hoover Institution. Prior to joining Stanford, Alex served as the Chief Security Officer of Facebook, where he led a team charged with understanding and mitigating information security risks for the company’s 2.5 billion users. Alex is also a contributor to Harvard’s Defending Digital Democracy Project and an advisor to Stanford’s Cybersecurity Policy Program and UC Berkeley’s Center for Long-Term Cybersecurity. He is also a member of the Aspen Institute’s Cyber Security Task Force, the Bay Area CSO Council, and the Council on Foreign Relations. And, he serves on the advisory board to NATO’s Collective Cybersecurity Center of Excellence.

We are thrilled to have Alex on board. He is a fan of our platform and will no doubt help us implement controls and practices that are best-in-class. For some more information on why he has decided to join us, you can read Alex’s post .

We are grateful to Alex and our CISO Council members for their vote of confidence in Zoom and their desire to help make us even better. Together, I have no doubt we will make Zoom synonymous with safety and security.

Wednesday Webinar

To further our user education efforts, today at 10 a.m. PT, I will host the first of our weekly webinars to provide privacy and security updates to our community. We hope you can join us.

