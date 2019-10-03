UPDATE — ZoomInfo Reaches Milestone with over 600 Scheduled Demos of New Combined Platform in a Single Day

The company’s impressive feat affirms the need for go-to-market solutions that empower sales and marketing professionals with actionable B2B data intelligence

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZoomInfo , the global leader in Go-To-Market (GTM) intelligence solutions, today announced that its sales development team scheduled a record number of demos in a single day. The team, made up of 108 sales development reps, scheduled over 600 demos in one day, a record for the company, setting the stage for a strong fourth quarter with a new, combined platform for sales and marketing professionals: ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg.

“At ZoomInfo, we actually use our own solution; not many companies can say that,” said Brian Vital, VP, Sales Development at ZoomInfo. “Our team reaching over 600 demos in a day is an incredibly validating achievement. The market is hungry not just for the data we serve up, but for the technology to help in every step of a sales and marketing professional’s workflow.”

Different groups within the team set meetings with a range of prospects, from Fortune 500 companies to small staffing firms, to schedule product demos with CEOs, VPs, department heads, and sales and marketing buyers.

Since launching the ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg platform on September 10th, the company has seen a marked increase in demand for B2B business intelligence , selling to an impressive 350 customers within just a few weeks. The solution’s unparalleled ability to combine proprietary AI with machine learning tools, a vast contributory network, deep two-way business application integrations, and human verification from over 300 researchers fuels all parts of the sales and marketing funnel, and empowers companies to deliver predictable and sustainable growth.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of the growing ZoomInfo team, and we are committed to helping our customers continue their growth toward sustained profitability,” said Chris Hays, Chief Revenue Officer ZoomInfo.

