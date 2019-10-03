Breaking News
Home / Top News / UPDATE — ZoomInfo Reaches Milestone with over 600 Scheduled Demos of New Combined Platform in a Single Day

UPDATE — ZoomInfo Reaches Milestone with over 600 Scheduled Demos of New Combined Platform in a Single Day

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

The company’s impressive feat affirms the need for go-to-market solutions that empower sales and marketing professionals with actionable B2B data intelligence

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZoomInfo, the global leader in Go-To-Market (GTM) intelligence solutions, today announced that its sales development team scheduled a record number of demos in a single day. The team, made up of 108 sales development reps, scheduled over 600 demos in one day, a record for the company, setting the stage for a strong fourth quarter with a new, combined platform for sales and marketing professionals: ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg.

“At ZoomInfo, we actually use our own solution; not many companies can say that,” said Brian Vital, VP, Sales Development at ZoomInfo. “Our team reaching over 600 demos in a day is an incredibly validating achievement. The market is hungry not just for the data we serve up, but for the technology to help in every step of a sales and marketing professional’s workflow.”

Different groups within the team set meetings with a range of prospects, from Fortune 500 companies to small staffing firms, to schedule product demos with CEOs, VPs, department heads, and sales and marketing buyers.

Since launching the ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg platform on September 10th, the company has seen a marked increase in demand for B2B business intelligence, selling to an impressive 350 customers within just a few weeks. The solution’s unparalleled ability to combine proprietary AI with machine learning tools, a vast contributory network, deep two-way business application integrations, and human verification from over 300 researchers fuels all parts of the sales and marketing funnel, and empowers companies to deliver predictable and sustainable growth.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of the growing ZoomInfo team, and we are committed to helping our customers continue their growth toward sustained profitability,” said Chris Hays, Chief Revenue Officer ZoomInfo.

About ZoomInfo
Built over 20 years, ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg has become the go-to-market standard for over 13,500 companies worldwide. Designed to be the single source of truth, the ZoomInfo platform offers best-in-class technology paired with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy and depth of contacts, companies and opportunities essential to empower sales, marketing and recruiting professionals to hit their numbers. Deeply embedded into business workflows and technology stacks — including integrations with the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications — ZoomInfo is capable of delivering more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth than any stand-alone solution. ZoomInfo’s investors include TA Associates, The Carlyle Group and 22C Capital. For more information about our leading marketing and sales intelligence solution, visit www.zoominfo.com.

Company Contact
Anna Fisher
VP of Marketing
617.826.2501
[email protected]

Media Contact
Jack Murphy
[email protected]
646-677-1834

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.