Updated Financial Calendar 2017

Stock Exchange Announcement/2017
Copenhagen, 13 October 2017
Copenhagen Airports A/S hereby announces the updated financial calendar for 2017:
Event Date
Interim report third quarter 2017 16 November 2017 (rescheduled from 9 November 2017)
P.O. Box 74
Lufthavnsboulevarden 6
DK-2770 Kastrup
Contacts:
Lars Jønstrup Dollerup
CFO
Telephone: +45 3231 3231
Fax: +45 3231 3132
E-mail: [email protected]
www.cph.dk
CVR nr. 14 70 72 04
