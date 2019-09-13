Updated fourth edition of Real-Life BPMN by Camunda Co-founders Released

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

The hugely popular book, currently published in three languages, has been updated to reflect the growing trend towards microservice architectures

BERLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The co-founders of Camunda, an open source software company reinventing workflow automation, today released an updated, fourth English edition of Real-Life BPMN at the preeminent annual user conference CamundaCon. The hugely popular handbook enables developers, architects, business analysts and business process owners to learn about and implement the global Business Process Model and Notation standard.

Real-Life BPMN, written by Camunda Co-Founders Bernd Rücker and Jakob Freund, is based on the ISO BPMN 2.0 standard that they helped create. Published in English, German and Spanish, the book has sold more than 35,000 copies worldwide to date.

The fourth edition was sparked by the rising popularity of microservice architectures — slicing functionality into smaller pieces which can be developed and maintained autonomously. A 2018 Camunda Survey revealed 63% of companies had already adopted microservice architectures and the updated handbook addresses how splitting business logic into microservices affects business processes and BPMN models.  

Co-Author of the book Bernd Rücker, co-founder and chief technologist at Camunda says: “I think our book has been so popular because it equips anyone who’s interested in using BPMN with easy-to-follow guidance and best practices, especially in the context of workflow automation endeavours. In fact, in this latest edition, we’ve introduced guidelines to avoid creating BPMN monoliths that conflict with microservices architectures. This is particularly important as companies are modernizing their IT architectures, moving to the cloud and striving to respond to the ever increasing business demand for more software applications.”

Real-Life BPMN available now —  has been praised for making the complex topic of workflow modelling accessible, with its clear structure, easy-to-follow examples and a genuine sense of humour often lost in technical publications.

To learn more, join Jakob Freund and Bernd Rücker in a webinar on October 16th, where they’ll explain the latest Real-Life BPMN updates and best practices. 

About Camunda
Camunda is a software company reinventing workflow automation. Hundreds of companies including 24 Hour Fitness, AT&T, Lufthansa Technik and Zalando trust Camunda to automate core business processes to the highest possible extent, allowing their business to scale and revenue to grow without proportionally increasing operating costs.

With its open source-based workflow automation and decision platform, Camunda provides detailed visibility into business operations across distributed systems, boosts system resilience and enables enterprises to overcome “big workflow” challenges resulting from digital transformation. One of the fastest growing companies in EMEA as ranked by Deloitte, Camunda is based in Berlin with offices in San Francisco and Denver, USA. To learn more visit: https://camunda.com/

